Grey Eagles to Ukraine, Depp Trial Verdict, Yemen Truce Expiring, Prison Policy & Native Americans

Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, author, veteran & former International security analyst in Washington, DC. He’s the host of “Geopolitics in Conflict” show on YT. His latest book, ``The Dynamics of Russia’s Geopolitics: Remaking of the Global Order,” joins the show to break down the latest developments in Ukraine. The United States and Germany agree to supply advanced long range weapon systems to Ukraine. And, they talk about General Paul Nakasone confirming that the US Cyber Command has conducted offensive operations against Russia in support of Ukraine. He said that these operations helped the US identify Russian hackers' before they could harm US or Ukrainian interests and also served to counter Russian propaganda and information warfare.Danaka Katovich, National Co-Director Code Pink, joins the show to talk about the latest news from Yemen. They talk about the ceasefire extension and the chances for permanent peace and whether it's accompanied by actual peace talks. Then the Misfits discuss the role of the United States in the Yemen conflict. So far, all we’ve seen from Washington is death and destruction. Should there even be a US role?Brian Doyle, political analyst and sports enthusiast. Brian was the assignment editor at Time Magazine and former Deputy Press Secretary at DHS. The Misfits start the conversation with news about Depp prevailing in his lawsuit involving spousal abuse. Then they talk about the results from the 2022 Democracy Perceptions Index, which assesses how people rate their own government’s democracy. And, they talk about hunger in the US and community food banks struggle to meet demand as their costs are increasing and demand for food is surging. Food banks are having to resort to limiting services during a time when inflation is on the rise and many economists are forecasting a recession.John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY joins the show to talk about how incarceration rates and police brutality are reported, particularly when we start to break things down by race. A chart by Prison Policy recently being illustrated showed the steady and pretty remarkable increase in incarceration rates of Native Americans.The Misfits conclude with a conversation about managers at Amazon’s JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island illegally threatened employees with loss of benefits and withholding or reducing wages if they voted to unionize over a period of about a year prior to the union vote in April, which the union ultimately won, according to a new complaint filed by the National Labor Relations Board.The Misfits are taking Friday off. We will be back on Monday,Cheers!We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

