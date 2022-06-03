https://sputniknews.com/20220603/eu-oil-embargo--refugee-crisis-creating-catastrophe-nato-expands-to-china-another-mass-shooting-1095954723.html

EU Oil Embargo & Refugee Crisis Creating Catastrophe; NATO Expands to China; Another Mass Shooting

The EU has few options to mitigate a looming economic catastrophe as costs of caring for millions of Ukrainian refugees and the self-inflicted energy crisis... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

haiti

venezuela

tulsa

shooting

oil

radio

the critical hour

The EU has few options to mitigate a looming economic catastrophe as costs of caring for millions of Ukrainian refugees and the self-inflicted energy crisis set up a scenario for political and social instability.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Biden has penned an op-ed in which he claims that sending advanced weapons to Ukraine is not "direct" involvement in the conflict. Also, we discuss the actual risks posed by sending military hardware to a crumbling and thoroughly corrupt regime.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the latest mass shooting. The sad saga of extreme violence in the US continues as a mass shooter killed and maimed innocent civilians in a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the EU's catastrophe. The EU has few options to mitigate a looming economic catastrophe as the cost of caring for millions of Ukrainian refugees and the self-inflicted energy crisis set up a scenario for political and social instability.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. NATO is expanding even further east as the military alliance is poised to name China as a strategic threat. Also, China signals it will not support further sanctions against North Korea.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Thousands of extremists occupied the Al Aqsa mosque, shouted "death to Arabs" and attacked Palestinians during Israel's violent "march of flags." celebration.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Pillsbury is pulling out of the West Bank due to pressure from activists. Also, A NYC councilwoman is moving to stop funding for the CUNY Law School due to support for the BDS movement.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. A recent article posits that the Biden administration is covering up its involvement in the assassination of a Haitian Prime Minister. Also, we discuss the exclusive US-led "Summit of the Americas."Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss anti-imperialism. The world is facing a food shortage and some argue that the Biden administration's misguided and immoral quest for world hegemony is the heart of the problem. Also, Venezuela has fought through a massive economic attack by the US empire and is currently growing its economy and returning to prominence in Latin America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

