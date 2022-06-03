https://sputniknews.com/20220603/eu-approves-6th-package-of-sanctions-against-moscow-including-russian-oil-phase-out-1095961978.html

EU Approves 6th Package of Sanctions Against Moscow, Including Russian Oil Phase-Out

"In light of Russia’s continuing war of aggression against Ukraine and Belarus' support to it, as well as the reported atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Ukraine, the Council decided today to impose a sixth package of economic and individual sanctions targeting both Russia and Belarus," the European Council said in a statement.The new package includes a ban on "the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia into the EU," with the phase-out of Russian oil set to take "from 6 months for crude oil to 8 months for other refined petroleum products."The bloc also decided to de-SWIFT three more Russian banks — Russia's largest bank Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, and Russian Agricultural Bank.The bloc added that the relevant legal acts will soon be published in its Official Journal.

