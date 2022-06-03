International
LIVE: Russian Soyuz Rocket Blasts Off to International Space Station
https://sputniknews.com/20220603/eu-approves-6th-package-of-sanctions-against-moscow-including-russian-oil-phase-out-1095961978.html
EU Approves 6th Package of Sanctions Against Moscow, Including Russian Oil Phase-Out
EU Approves 6th Package of Sanctions Against Moscow, Including Russian Oil Phase-Out
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union on Friday officially approved the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-03T08:28+0000
2022-06-03T08:28+0000
world
european union
sanctions
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095961953_0:0:3133:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_620632a3e3f7ba87b9eb41fda1482ef7.jpg
"In light of Russia’s continuing war of aggression against Ukraine and Belarus' support to it, as well as the reported atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Ukraine, the Council decided today to impose a sixth package of economic and individual sanctions targeting both Russia and Belarus," the European Council said in a statement.The new package includes a ban on "the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia into the EU," with the phase-out of Russian oil set to take "from 6 months for crude oil to 8 months for other refined petroleum products."The bloc also decided to de-SWIFT three more Russian banks — Russia's largest bank Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, and Russian Agricultural Bank.The bloc added that the relevant legal acts will soon be published in its Official Journal.
european union
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095961953_117:0:2466:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_b2f98c82da3422afc81d8ad625471498.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, european union, sanctions, russia

EU Approves 6th Package of Sanctions Against Moscow, Including Russian Oil Phase-Out

08:28 GMT 03.06.2022
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoFILE- In this June 23, 2016 file photo, a worker on a lift adjusts the EU flags in front of EU headquarters in Brussels
FILE- In this June 23, 2016 file photo, a worker on a lift adjusts the EU flags in front of EU headquarters in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2022
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union on Friday officially approved the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil and disconnection of more Russian banks from SWIFT.
"In light of Russia’s continuing war of aggression against Ukraine and Belarus' support to it, as well as the reported atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Ukraine, the Council decided today to impose a sixth package of economic and individual sanctions targeting both Russia and Belarus," the European Council said in a statement.
The new package includes a ban on "the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia into the EU," with the phase-out of Russian oil set to take "from 6 months for crude oil to 8 months for other refined petroleum products."
"A temporary exception is foreseen for imports of crude oil by pipeline into those EU member states that, due to their geographic situation, suffer from a specific dependence on Russian supplies and have no viable alternative options. Moreover, Bulgaria and Croatia will also benefit from temporary derogations concerning the import of Russian seaborne crude oil and vacuum gas oil respectively," the statement said.
The bloc also decided to de-SWIFT three more Russian banks — Russia's largest bank Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, and Russian Agricultural Bank.
"The EU is suspending the broadcasting activities in the EU of three more Russian state-owned outlets: Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24 / Russia 24 and TV Centre International," the EU said, noting that "these measures will not prevent those media outlets and their staff from carrying out activities in the EU other than broadcasting, e.g. research and interviews."
The bloc added that the relevant legal acts will soon be published in its Official Journal.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала