‘Demonic’ DALL-E Leaves Netizens Shook as AI Appears to Create Its ‘Own Language’

‘Demonic’ DALL-E Leaves Netizens Shook as AI Appears to Create Its ‘Own Language’

The DALL-E tool is a neural network “trained” by research and deployment company OpenAI to generate realistic images and art from text in natural language... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T04:16+0000

2022-06-03T04:16+0000

2022-06-03T04:16+0000

Giannis Daras, a computer science PhD candidate, took to Twitter earlier this week to share examples of what he controversially described as the AI’s “own language.”“‘Apoploe vesrreaitais’ means birds,” Daras tweeted. “‘Contarra ccetnxniams luryca tanniounons’ means bugs or pests.”Daras, who co-authored academic research on the matter with Alexandros Dimakis, claimed that certain text prompts trigger the AI to produce images it has linked to the phrase.From intrigue to talk of the Rapture being upon us, netizens had a wide range of reactions to Daras’ characterization of the AI.The theory was also picked apart by a number of skeptics.

