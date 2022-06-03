https://sputniknews.com/20220603/clashes-break-out-between-protesters-police-near-armenian-pms-residence-in-yerevan---videos-1095979421.html
Clashes Break Out Between Protesters, Police Near Armenian PM's Residence in Yerevan - Videos
Clashes Break Out Between Protesters, Police Near Armenian PM's Residence in Yerevan - Videos
Supporters of Armenian opposition have been holding rallies for over a month already, with protesters demanding Prime Minister Pashinyan’s resignation over his... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
Clashes between police and protesters have erupted in Armenia's Yerevan.Police have started detaining some of the demonstrators who were blocking entrance to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's residence in capital Yerevan. Stun grenades have been used to disperse the crowds of protesters.
17:02 GMT 03.06.2022 (Updated: 17:14 GMT 03.06.2022)
Being updated
Supporters of Armenian opposition have been holding rallies for over a month already, with protesters demanding Prime Minister Pashinyan’s resignation over his position of lowering the bar on the Nagorno-Karabakh’s status and reaching a peace deal with Azerbaijan.
Clashes between police and protesters have erupted in Armenia's Yerevan.
Police have started detaining some of the demonstrators who were blocking entrance to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's residence in capital Yerevan.
Stun grenades have been used to disperse the crowds of protesters.