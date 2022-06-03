International
BREAKING NEWS: Russia Ready to Increase Wheat Exports to 50 Mln Tonnes, Putin Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220603/clashes-break-out-between-protesters-police-near-armenian-pms-residence-in-yerevan---videos-1095979421.html
Clashes Break Out Between Protesters, Police Near Armenian PM's Residence in Yerevan - Videos
Clashes Break Out Between Protesters, Police Near Armenian PM's Residence in Yerevan - Videos
Supporters of Armenian opposition have been holding rallies for over a month already, with protesters demanding Prime Minister Pashinyan’s resignation over his... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-03T17:02+0000
2022-06-03T17:14+0000
world
armenia
clashes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Clashes between police and protesters have erupted in Armenia's Yerevan.Police have started detaining some of the demonstrators who were blocking entrance to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's residence in capital Yerevan. Stun grenades have been used to disperse the crowds of protesters.
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, armenia, clashes

Clashes Break Out Between Protesters, Police Near Armenian PM's Residence in Yerevan - Videos

17:02 GMT 03.06.2022 (Updated: 17:14 GMT 03.06.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
Supporters of Armenian opposition have been holding rallies for over a month already, with protesters demanding Prime Minister Pashinyan’s resignation over his position of lowering the bar on the Nagorno-Karabakh’s status and reaching a peace deal with Azerbaijan.
Clashes between police and protesters have erupted in Armenia's Yerevan.
Police have started detaining some of the demonstrators who were blocking entrance to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's residence in capital Yerevan.
Stun grenades have been used to disperse the crowds of protesters.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала