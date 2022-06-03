https://sputniknews.com/20220603/clashes-break-out-between-protesters-police-near-armenian-pms-residence-in-yerevan---videos-1095979421.html

Clashes Break Out Between Protesters, Police Near Armenian PM's Residence in Yerevan - Videos

Supporters of Armenian opposition have been holding rallies for over a month already, with protesters demanding Prime Minister Pashinyan’s resignation over his... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

Clashes between police and protesters have erupted in Armenia's Yerevan.Police have started detaining some of the demonstrators who were blocking entrance to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's residence in capital Yerevan. Stun grenades have been used to disperse the crowds of protesters.

