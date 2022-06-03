https://sputniknews.com/20220603/china-cuba-file-patent-for-jointly-produced-pan-corona-vaccine-for-covid-19-related-viruses-1095985820.html

China, Cuba File Patent for Jointly-Produced ‘Pan-Corona Vaccine’ for COVID-19, Related Viruses

China, Cuba File Patent for Jointly-Produced ‘Pan-Corona Vaccine’ for COVID-19, Related Viruses

In spite of a US-directed blockade against trade with Cuba, the socialist island nation was able to develop five COVID-19 vaccines and inoculated 95% of its... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T20:36+0000

2022-06-03T20:36+0000

2022-06-03T20:34+0000

cuba

china

vaccine

covid-19

joint development

health

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095985552_0:262:3072:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_b05bab0caeb77ffe5a5a970f80f6f9ec.jpg

Cuba and the People’s Republic of China have filed the first patent for a vaccine against not just COVID-19 and its many variants, but which could also be effective against several related viruses, the Cuban daily Granma reported on Thursday.According to Eduardo Martínez Díaz, president of the state-owned umbrella group BioCubaFarma Business Group, the patent was presented at the National Intellectual Property Office in China recently. The vaccine is a product of collaboration between the biotechnological sectors of the two socialist states.Doctors from Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) announced the endeavor in a March 2021 editorial published in the British Medical Association journal The BMJ, noting the project would be based at a facility in Yongzhou, Hunan Province. The letter said the project arose following a Chinese request, although according to Granma, work at Yongzhou on a vaccine for the coronavirus family of viruses - which includes SARS, MERS, and the common cold, as well as COVID-19 - began in 2019.According to Granma, Pan-Corona is based on parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that haven’t changed between variants of the virus, which have frustrated other vaccination efforts around the globe. The vaccine is a recombinant-type antigen of the same type used to make the hepatitis B vaccine as well as two of Cuba’s five COVID-19 vaccines, including Abdala.Cuba’s medical sector is among its strongest, and has served as a cornerstone of its economy and its cooperation with other Third World nations. Cuban doctors work in underserved communities across Latin America, Africa and Asia, providing essential care they might not otherwise receive. It has also produced advanced medicines, including a vaccine against lung cancer, and five COVID-19 vaccines.China, similarly, has developed a robust biopharmaceutical industry that has produced several COVID-19 vaccines. In addition to vaccinating nearly all its 1.4 billion people, China has also exported massive amounts of vaccines to the Third World, pledging in November 2021 to send another billion vaccines to Africa after exporting 2 billion shots globally that year.Thursday’s announcement follows a previous discovery made by researchers at Shanghai’s Fudan University in February, who said they had developed a synthetic antibody that could neutralize the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a variant that’s able to evade patients’ immune protections caused by immunization or prior infection.

cuba

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

cuba, china, vaccine, covid-19, joint development, health