Canada Breached Own Sanctions Legislation by Grounding Russian Cargo Jet - Embassy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada breached its own sanctions legislation by grounding Russia's An-124 jet that was transporting humanitarian cargo under a contract... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

"From our standpoint, there are violations, and we officially notified the Canadian Foreign Ministry that there are a complex of issues which point to unfair practices by their side," Vladimir Proskuryakov said. "Proskuryakov explained that Antonov 124, operated by Russia’s cargo carrier Volga-Dnepr, arrived in Canada on February 27 from China to Canada with a shipment of COVID rapid tests under a contract with the Canadian government.The plane was supposed to leave on February 28, however, on February 27 the Canadian authorities closed the country's airspace for Russia's aircraft and officially denied a permit for this aircraft to leave.Proskuryakov added that in line with the sanctions, any connection to Russia (for example, Russian pilots) automatically leads to a ban on entering Canadian airspace , as well as a ban on departure for planes on the ground.The diplomat noted that the after the aircraft arrived and unloaded its cargo, the Canadians took it away. The plane is now empty.Proskuryakov pointed out the contradiction between Canada's action and Western nations' statements that sanctions do not apply to humanitarian matters.Proskuryakov concluded by stating that the Canadians have taken an uncompromisingly tough stance with regard to anti-Russia sanctions.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western nations have responded with comprehensive sanctions, including restrictions on the Russian central bank, export control measures, SWIFT cutoff for select banks, and closure of airspace to all Russian flights.

