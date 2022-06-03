Brussels to Blame for Whipping Up Panic on Global Markets, Spiraling Food, Energy Prices: Moscow
16:07 GMT 03.06.2022 (Updated: 17:03 GMT 03.06.2022)
The European Union formally approved the bloc's sixth package of sanctions against Russia on Friday, with the measures calling for a gradual phase-out of Russian oil and the disconnection of more Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system. Brussels included a special "temporary exception" for Russian pipeline-based oil imports for some countries.
The European Union itself is responsible for whipping up panic on global markets and spiraling food and energy prices, and attempts to blame Russia for the brewing global crisis are unfounded, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.
"In connection with the ongoing insinuations by the European Union's leadership against Russia about the global food and energy crisis supposedly provoked by the Russian side, we consider it necessary to provide detailed explanations of the real state of affairs in this area," the ministry said in a press statement Friday.
The ministry accompanied the statement with a 15-page PDF document with a detailed explanation of what it says is the EU's own culpability for "whipping up panic on world markets, the rise of prices for energy resources and agricultural goods, as well as the deliberate large-scale export of Ukrainian food reserves for use in its own interests."
The document recalls warnings by the United Nations going back to 2020 about the dangers of a global food crisis, caused by COVID-19's economic fallout, including the breakdown of supply chains, the "short-sighted economic and energy policies of the largest Western economies," as well as trade wars, poor weather conductions, sanctions on Russia, plus a lack of timely investment in agriculture.
Citing United Nations Conference on Trade Development data, the ministry pointed out that there is actually no physical dearth of food in the world today, with feared shortages a matter of distribution and the price factor - with prices jumping 50 percent cumulatively between 2019 and February 2022. In 2021 alone, commodity markets' pricing on wheat grew 25 percent, and by February 2022 reached between 31-62 above the average seen over the past five years. Corn and rape seed grew by 162 and 175 percent during the past two years alone, respectively.
US and EU money printing during the pandemic helped spark inflation, while Brussels' "ill-considered choice" to try to hurridly switch to green energy played a role in causing record spikes in energy prices (which in turn also increased food prices), the ministry indicated.
Moscow noted that between 2020 and 2022, oil prices jumped over 22 percent, while average electricity prices in Europe in March 2022 reached 350 and 530 percent above price levels just a year earlier, with this impacting the cost of fertilizer and wheat production.
"These factors were complemented by adverse weather events and natural disasters in some regions of the world. Furthermore, as a result of anti-Covid restrictions on international movement, disruptions in freight traffic and a reduction of freight volumes increased transport costs significantly, with freight rates nearly doubling. Unilateral illegitimate restrictions by the West on Russia, including obstacles in the transport of goods, difficulties in paying for supplies, transaction bans, customs problems have become additional risk factors to global food security," the document stressed.
"Brussels openly declared a total trade and economic war on our country, ignoring the fact that Russia is one of the world leaders in the supply of basic agricultural products, including wheat, barley, sunflower, mineral fertilizers and fodder crops, including to low-income countries at risk of food shortages," the ministry added.
Moscow suggested that instead making unfounded allegations in Russia's direction, Brussels should get busy eliminating "its own systemic mistakes in macroeconomic, financial, trade, energy and agro-industrial policies," and stop diverting goods for themselves to the harm of developing countries.
Russian 'Occupation and Shelling' of Ukrainian Farmland
The document also addressed the claim made by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in his April 2022 presentation "Food insecurity: the time to act is now" that Russia was occupying and shelling Ukrainian farmland. Moscow stressed that Russian forces have no plans to "occupy" Ukrainian territory, but are acting to force Kiev to demilitarize, denazify and agree to neutral and non-nuclear status so that the country no longer poses a threat to the security of its own people or that of its neighbours.