https://sputniknews.com/20220603/brussels-to-blame-for-whipping-up-panic-on-global-markets-spiraling-energy-prices-moscow-1095978599.html

Brussels to Blame for Whipping Up Panic on Global Markets, Spiraling Food, Energy Prices: Moscow

Brussels to Blame for Whipping Up Panic on Global Markets, Spiraling Food, Energy Prices: Moscow

The European Union formally approved the bloc's sixth package of sanctions against Russia on Friday, with the measures calling for a gradual phase-out of... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T16:07+0000

2022-06-03T16:07+0000

2022-06-03T17:03+0000

energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105280/60/1052806073_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fa73bed84d8afc6a665d300272e2a421.jpg

The European Union itself is responsible for whipping up panic on global markets and spiraling food and energy prices, and attempts to blame Russia for the brewing global crisis are unfounded, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.The ministry accompanied the statement with a 15-page PDF document with a detailed explanation of what it says is the EU's own culpability for "whipping up panic on world markets, the rise of prices for energy resources and agricultural goods, as well as the deliberate large-scale export of Ukrainian food reserves for use in its own interests."The document recalls warnings by the United Nations going back to 2020 about the dangers of a global food crisis, caused by COVID-19's economic fallout, including the breakdown of supply chains, the "short-sighted economic and energy policies of the largest Western economies," as well as trade wars, poor weather conductions, sanctions on Russia, plus a lack of timely investment in agriculture.US and EU money printing during the pandemic helped spark inflation, while Brussels' "ill-considered choice" to try to hurridly switch to green energy played a role in causing record spikes in energy prices (which in turn also increased food prices), the ministry indicated. Moscow noted that between 2020 and 2022, oil prices jumped over 22 percent, while average electricity prices in Europe in March 2022 reached 350 and 530 percent above price levels just a year earlier, with this impacting the cost of fertilizer and wheat production."Brussels openly declared a total trade and economic war on our country, ignoring the fact that Russia is one of the world leaders in the supply of basic agricultural products, including wheat, barley, sunflower, mineral fertilizers and fodder crops, including to low-income countries at risk of food shortages," the ministry added.Moscow suggested that instead making unfounded allegations in Russia's direction, Brussels should get busy eliminating "its own systemic mistakes in macroeconomic, financial, trade, energy and agro-industrial policies," and stop diverting goods for themselves to the harm of developing countries.Russian 'Occupation and Shelling' of Ukrainian FarmlandThe document also addressed the claim made by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in his April 2022 presentation "Food insecurity: the time to act is now" that Russia was occupying and shelling Ukrainian farmland. Moscow stressed that Russian forces have no plans to "occupy" Ukrainian territory, but are acting to force Kiev to demilitarize, denazify and agree to neutral and non-nuclear status so that the country no longer poses a threat to the security of its own people or that of its neighbours.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

energy