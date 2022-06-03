https://sputniknews.com/20220603/-russian-foreign-ministry-russia-considers-imposing-ruble-payments-for-goods-besides-natural-gas-1095974073.html

Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia Considers Imposing Ruble Payments for Goods Besides Natural Gas

Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia Considers Imposing Ruble Payments for Goods Besides Natural Gas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is looking into the possibility of extending the ruble payment requirement for certain types of goods other than natural gas, Russian... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T13:48+0000

2022-06-03T13:48+0000

2022-06-03T13:48+0000

russia

ruble

payment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095973833_0:92:3313:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_799f8e65dd62ed81611cda583245142b.jpg

"As the practice of payments for Russian gas shows, most of our counterparties have agreed to the new format of interaction... With regard to expanding the scope of ruble payments for certain categories of Russian goods, such options are always on the table," Zakharova told a briefing.She added that Moscow has no doubts about the West continuing "to take advantage of its position in the international and financial system, to put it mildly."Furthermore, Russia intends to maintain the policy of increasing the share of national currencies in trade, economic and investment relations with its main partners in the future, she said.In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and national energy giant Gazprom to switch to ruble payments for gas deliveries to the countries that imposed sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. Gazprom has already suspended gas deliveries to the importers in Bulgaria, Poland, Finland and the Netherlands after they rejected the new payment arrangement.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ruble, payment