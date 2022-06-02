https://sputniknews.com/20220602/worlds-best-engineer-indian-official-suspended-for-hanging-osama-bin-ladens-photo-in-office-1095934514.html
'World's Best Engineer': Indian Official Suspended for Hanging Osama Bin Laden's Photo in Office
'World's Best Engineer': Indian Official Suspended for Hanging Osama Bin Laden's Photo in Office
Osama bin Laden, the founder of the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda*, was considered one of the most dreaded terrorists in the world. He was an engineer by... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-02T11:03+0000
2022-06-02T11:03+0000
2022-06-02T11:03+0000
india
india
osama bin laden
osama bin laden
osama bin laden
uttar pradesh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083675466_0:125:1928:1210_1920x0_80_0_0_cf96e896d4405ea8ff1ff57e7ce2702b.jpg
An engineer working for India's Uttar Pradesh government has been suspended for putting up a photograph of one of the world's deadliest terrorists -- Osama bin Laden -- in his office, and describing him with the "world's best junior engineer".However, even after his suspension, Ravindra Kumar Gautam, a sub-divisional officer (SDO), says the deceased bin Laden is his "mentor", and is defiant about his views of the terrorist."It's my choice to idolise whoever I want", Gautam told reporters."I consider Osama bin Laden my 'guru' (mentor). If the photo is removed, I will arrange another and hang it again. Everyone is free to choose his ideal", he explained.Osama bin Laden was killed by United States Special Forces in Pakistan's Abbottabad city in 2011.*Al Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083675466_74:0:1855:1336_1920x0_80_0_0_01b206adf5e4e7a72f0426eb47778896.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
india, india, osama bin laden, osama bin laden, osama bin laden, uttar pradesh
'World's Best Engineer': Indian Official Suspended for Hanging Osama Bin Laden's Photo in Office
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Osama bin Laden, the founder of the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda*, was considered one of the most dreaded terrorists in the world. He was an engineer by education, but mastermind of several attacks, including on the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York and the Pentagon on 11 September 2001.
An engineer working for India's Uttar Pradesh government has been suspended for putting up a photograph of one of the world's deadliest terrorists
-- Osama bin Laden -- in his office, and describing him with the "world's best junior engineer".
However, even after his suspension, Ravindra Kumar Gautam, a sub-divisional officer (SDO), says the deceased bin Laden is his "mentor", and is defiant about his views
of the terrorist.
"It's my choice to idolise whoever I want", Gautam told reporters.
"I consider Osama bin Laden my 'guru' (mentor). If the photo is removed, I will arrange another and hang it again. Everyone is free to choose his ideal", he explained.
Osama bin Laden was killed by United States Special Forces in Pakistan's Abbottabad city in 2011.
*Al Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.