'World's Best Engineer': Indian Official Suspended for Hanging Osama Bin Laden's Photo in Office

Osama bin Laden, the founder of the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda*, was considered one of the most dreaded terrorists in the world. He was an engineer by... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

uttar pradesh

An engineer working for India's Uttar Pradesh government has been suspended for putting up a photograph of one of the world's deadliest terrorists -- Osama bin Laden -- in his office, and describing him with the "world's best junior engineer".However, even after his suspension, Ravindra Kumar Gautam, a sub-divisional officer (SDO), says the deceased bin Laden is his "mentor", and is defiant about his views of the terrorist."It's my choice to idolise whoever I want", Gautam told reporters."I consider Osama bin Laden my 'guru' (mentor). If the photo is removed, I will arrange another and hang it again. Everyone is free to choose his ideal", he explained.Osama bin Laden was killed by United States Special Forces in Pakistan's Abbottabad city in 2011.*Al Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

