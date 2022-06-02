https://sputniknews.com/20220602/woman-from-gujarat-set-to-marry-herself-in-indias-first-sologamy--1095940934.html

Woman From Gujarat Set to Marry Herself in India's First Sologamy

From shopping to hosting a wedding reception and going on honeymoon, Kshama Bindu has planned everything for her wedding, except one element – the bridegroom. 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

A 24-year-old woman from the Indian state of Gujarat is set to marry... herself on 11 June. According to the Times of India, she will match herself as per traditional Hindu rituals, including applying vermilion on her forehead and observing other customs.Speaking about self-marriage or sologamy, which is the first of its kind in India, Bindu said her decision is an act of self-love.Speaking to the Times Of India, she said, "I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself".The marriage will reportedly be held at a temple. She has also written five vows for herself and also planned a honeymoon to Goa, a favourite place of honeymooners.The concept of sologamy is quite new to the world. The first news of sologamy that caught the headlines was made by Sophie Tanner, 42, in 2015, when she wedded herself in a Brighton ceremony after a bad relationship.In September 2017, 40-year-old Italian fitness trainer Laura Mesi married herself. According to a Telegraph report, although she didn't rule out eventually marrying another person, she felt her happiness did not depend on finding a man.

