'When Will You Die?': Indian Rapper Badshah Gets Hate Message for Condoling Singer KK's Death
India's music industry has been rocked by two tragic incidents within a week: first, the murder of 28-year-old Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, then, the sudden death of 53-year-old singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, after a live performance due to a heart attack.
Popular Indian rapper Badshah has received a hate message on an Instagram* story for condoling the demise of 53-year-old singer KK, who passed away after a live performance in Kolkata city on 31 May.
Badshah paid tribute to KK by sharing a picture of the late singer with a broken heart emoji and wrote, "Why". But he immediately received a hate message from an Instagram user, who wrote "Tu kab marega..(When will you die)".
In response, the rapper posted screenshots of the message and shared what kind of hate artists face sometimes.
He wrote: "What you see is an illusion. What you hear is a lie. Some dying to meet you. Some pray for you to die".
After the murder of Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala over the weekend and the sudden passing of singing legend KK this week after a live performance due to a heart attack, several celebrity singers have been opening up about the hate and death threats they receive.
Angry netizens reacted to the incident and slammed trolls for spreading hate.
