https://sputniknews.com/20220602/when-will-you-die-indian-rapper-badshah-gets-hate-message-for-condoling-singer-kks-death-1095938082.html

'When Will You Die?': Indian Rapper Badshah Gets Hate Message for Condoling Singer KK's Death

'When Will You Die?': Indian Rapper Badshah Gets Hate Message for Condoling Singer KK's Death

India's music industry has been rocked by two tragic incidents within a week: first, the murder of 28-year-old Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, then... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-02T10:10+0000

2022-06-02T10:10+0000

2022-06-02T10:10+0000

india

rapper

singer

threat

death

hate

music

music industry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095939913_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f06736d024c9c7c34b0c7e20e4cabcf9.jpg

Popular Indian rapper Badshah has received a hate message on an Instagram* story for condoling the demise of 53-year-old singer KK, who passed away after a live performance in Kolkata city on 31 May.Badshah paid tribute to KK by sharing a picture of the late singer with a broken heart emoji and wrote, "Why". But he immediately received a hate message from an Instagram user, who wrote "Tu kab marega..(When will you die)".In response, the rapper posted screenshots of the message and shared what kind of hate artists face sometimes. After the murder of Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala over the weekend and the sudden passing of singing legend KK this week after a live performance due to a heart attack, several celebrity singers have been opening up about the hate and death threats they receive. Angry netizens reacted to the incident and slammed trolls for spreading hate.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, rapper, singer, threat, death, hate, music, music industry