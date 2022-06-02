Uvalde PD Threatens Media as Texas Senator Claims School Police Chief ‘Did Not Receive 911 Calls’

https://sputniknews.com/20220602/uvalde-cops-threaten-media-as-texas-senator-claims-school-police-chief-did-not-receive-911-calls--1095955064.html

A Texas state senator is attributing the delayed response to the May 24 elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, to a “system failure” that occurred amid an overwhelming amount of 911 calls from panicked students who were still trapped inside the school.Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde in District 19, was visibly emotional on Thursday as he urged the public to refrain from placing blame on a single individual or entity following last month’s massacre.The Texas Democrat’s comments come amid a series of child funerals and a confusing timeline of events that appear to have led to incensed calls for accountability in the wake of the Uvalde Police Department’s seemingly botched response.Additionally, Texas DPS Chief Steven McCraw has proclaimed that Uvalde School District Police Chief Pedro Arredondo made the “wrong decision” after believing the active shooter incident had morphed into a hostage situation. McCraw said that, in “hindsight,” the error led Arredondo to not order responding officers to breach the classroom door.While questions continue to emerge about the police response, Uvalde PD is not hesitating to push back when it comes to threatening journalists at Uvalde Independent School District headquarters.Another officer is overhead asserting that the department has given orders to provide members of the press with an “initial warning” before issuing criminal trespasses.At the same time, the Texas Democrat proclaimed that Governor Greg Abbott (R) should shoulder some responsibility in association with the abysmal performance of responding authorities.The massacre of 21 individuals–including 19 schoolchildren–is regarded as the deadliest school shooting in almost a decade.At least 17 others have survived injuries sustained in the roughly 80-minute slaying carried out by lone 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos, who killed his own grandmother prior to the rampage. Ramos was killed during the shooting.Skepticism has mounted against both law enforcement and state government officials, as both have struggled to establish a plausible timeline of events. As of this article’s publication, authorities believe that it took over an hour for Ramos to be eliminated by officers who followed the 18-year-old into the elementary school building.The timeline is subject to change as additional witnesses are interviewed, state police noted.

