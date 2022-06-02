https://sputniknews.com/20220602/us-cyber-command-admits-to-offensive-attacks-against-russia-from-ukraine-1095932554.html

US Cyber Command Admits to Offensive Attacks Against Russia From Ukraine

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Johnny Depp winning his libel case against Amber Heard, and Sheryl...

US Cyber Command Admits to Offensive Attacks against Russia, from Ukraine On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Johnny Depp winning his libel case against Amber Heard, and Sheryl Sandberg leaving the Meta platform.

GUESTAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Georgia 2022 Primary Election, Governor Brian Kemp, and Trump Endorsed Candidates WinTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Michael Sussmann Acquitted, Show Trials, and Hillary Clinton Stays Untouched CriminallyIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about citizen journalism in Georgia, voter fraud in Fulton county, and the 2020 election revisited. Addy spoke about his coverage of the 2022 primaries in Georgia and the story of Harrison Deal's death. Addy spoke about Governor Brian Kemp and his questionable seventy-two percent win in the Georgia primary.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about juries in DC, Roger Stone's trial, and Democrat donors selected for jury duty. Tyler spoke about the numerous conflicts of interest in the Michael Sussmann trial and the need to move certain trials from Washington D.C. Tyler explained the insidious ways Roger Stone was targeted and Democrats creating narratives to hurt political opponents.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Meta is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

