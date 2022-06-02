International
https://sputniknews.com/20220602/us-culture-of-violence-is-intimately-tied-to-culture-of-imperialism-1095929716.html
US Culture of Violence is Intimately Tied to Culture of Imperialism
US Culture of Violence is Intimately Tied to Culture of Imperialism
Sanctions and Global South Cooperation, West Attempts To Pit Africa Against Russia, Media Falls For Azov Whitewashing 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-02T10:57+0000
2022-06-02T10:57+0000
mali
ukraine
iran
russia
uvalde
taiwan
radio sputnik
by any means necessary
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095929691_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1ee065dab7f0f8f6cc81b9be584de443.png
US Culture of Violence Is Intimately Tied To Culture of Imperialism
Sanctions and Global South Cooperation, West Attempts To Pit Africa Against Russia, Media Falls For Azov Whitewashing
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by geopolitical analyst and author Pepe Escobar to discuss how the sanctions levied by the US and the EU are pushing Russia to integrate with other sanctioned nations in Eurasia like Iran, how the American mainstream media intentionally ignores happenings in Eurasia and hides the global turn against US hegemony, the growing integration of the global south and the de facto leadership of Russia and China in pursuing an alternative financial economic system, and why the US is changing its tune on the Ukraine war and now seeks a stalemate.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss how Mali and the African continent factor into the conflict in Ukraine and the geopolitical designs of the US and NATO, the passage of the “Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act” by the US House of Representatives and other US attempts to deny African countries their sovereignty, and why the US is keen to stop African nations from taking part in this turn toward a multipolar world order.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Garland Nixon, co-host of The Critical hour, which you can hear from 6 to 8 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss YouTube’s latest censorship of what it dubs “Russian disinformation” on the conflict in Ukraine and the ongoing censorship of dissenting voices, the Azov Battalion's recent decision to remove Nazi symbols from its uniforms and the mainstream media’s praise of this move despite no change in their ideology.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the imperialist culture of violence that indisputably contributes to the mass shootings that happen in the US, how the concept of civil asset forfeiture not only wreaks havoc on communities that police terrorize but also the nations which dare to stand up to US imperialism, the need for a broad-based movement of working and poor people that draws on important analysis on gender and internationalism, and the continuing US provocations against Taiwan as the US pursues a two-front cold war against Russia and China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
mali
ukraine
iran
uvalde
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095929691_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_855e17f3eebf39f13d0d84f1d2d8baa5.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mali, ukraine, iran, russia, uvalde, taiwan, radio sputnik, by any means necessary, аудио, radio

US Culture of Violence is Intimately Tied to Culture of Imperialism

10:57 GMT 02.06.2022
US Culture of Violence Is Intimately Tied To Culture of Imperialism
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sanctions and Global South Cooperation, West Attempts To Pit Africa Against Russia, Media Falls For Azov Whitewashing
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by geopolitical analyst and author Pepe Escobar to discuss how the sanctions levied by the US and the EU are pushing Russia to integrate with other sanctioned nations in Eurasia like Iran, how the American mainstream media intentionally ignores happenings in Eurasia and hides the global turn against US hegemony, the growing integration of the global south and the de facto leadership of Russia and China in pursuing an alternative financial economic system, and why the US is changing its tune on the Ukraine war and now seeks a stalemate.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss how Mali and the African continent factor into the conflict in Ukraine and the geopolitical designs of the US and NATO, the passage of the “Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act” by the US House of Representatives and other US attempts to deny African countries their sovereignty, and why the US is keen to stop African nations from taking part in this turn toward a multipolar world order.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Garland Nixon, co-host of The Critical hour, which you can hear from 6 to 8 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss YouTube’s latest censorship of what it dubs “Russian disinformation” on the conflict in Ukraine and the ongoing censorship of dissenting voices, the Azov Battalion's recent decision to remove Nazi symbols from its uniforms and the mainstream media’s praise of this move despite no change in their ideology.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the imperialist culture of violence that indisputably contributes to the mass shootings that happen in the US, how the concept of civil asset forfeiture not only wreaks havoc on communities that police terrorize but also the nations which dare to stand up to US imperialism, the need for a broad-based movement of working and poor people that draws on important analysis on gender and internationalism, and the continuing US provocations against Taiwan as the US pursues a two-front cold war against Russia and China.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала