Support For Abortion in US Increases as Supreme Court Expected to Impose Limits, Poll Shows
15:47 GMT 02.06.2022 (Updated: 15:51 GMT 02.06.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Support for abortion rights is rapidly increasing among the public in the United States as the conservative-dominated Supreme Court moves toward a decision to limit the practice, a Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.
"A Gallup poll conducted mostly after the draft of a Supreme Court decision addressing abortion rights was leaked finds a marked shift in public attitudes over the past year," Gallup said in a release on the poll.
After a decade in which Americans' identification as "pro-choice" varied narrowly between 45% and 50%, the percentage has jumped six points to 55% in the latest poll, compared with the prior measure a year ago, the release said.
"Pro-choice sentiment is now the highest Gallup has measured since 1995 when it was 56% - the only other time it has been at the current level or higher - while the 39% identifying as 'pro-life' is the lowest since 1996," the release added.
Also, for the first time since Gallup staerted tracking the moral acceptability of abortion in 2001, a majority of Americans (52%) consider abortion morally acceptable, while a record-low 38% call it morally wrong, according to the release.