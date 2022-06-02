https://sputniknews.com/20220602/support-for-abortion-in-us-increases-as-supreme-court-expected-to-impose-limits-poll-shows-1095950750.html

Support For Abortion in US Increases as Supreme Court Expected to Impose Limits, Poll Shows

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Support for abortion rights is rapidly increasing among the public in the United States as the conservative-dominated Supreme Court... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

"A Gallup poll conducted mostly after the draft of a Supreme Court decision addressing abortion rights was leaked finds a marked shift in public attitudes over the past year," Gallup said in a release on the poll.After a decade in which Americans' identification as "pro-choice" varied narrowly between 45% and 50%, the percentage has jumped six points to 55% in the latest poll, compared with the prior measure a year ago, the release said.Also, for the first time since Gallup staerted tracking the moral acceptability of abortion in 2001, a majority of Americans (52%) consider abortion morally acceptable, while a record-low 38% call it morally wrong, according to the release.

