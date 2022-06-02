https://sputniknews.com/20220602/situation-with-foreign-companies-operating-in-moscow-region-is-stable-minister-says-1095945802.html
Situation With Foreign Companies Operating in Moscow Region is Stable, Minister Says
Situation With Foreign Companies Operating in Moscow Region is Stable, Minister Says
According to the minister of investment of the Moscow region, there are 186 major foreign companies operating in the region, with a turnover of over one... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-02T14:00+0000
2022-06-02T14:00+0000
2022-06-02T14:00+0000
russia
moscow region
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095945727_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_a32850c4b7626ecbdbee1ee269f27725.jpg
The vast majority of foreign companies operating in the Moscow region continue to work and have not announced a possible withdrawal from the market, the deputy chairman of the government, minister of investment, industry and science of the Moscow region, Ekaterina Zinovieva, said.McDonald's, OBI, Valio, and Stora Enso are among the companies that already have new owners and have resumed or are preparing to resume operations."Foreign companies are an important component of the region's economy. About 100,000 people are employed at these enterprises. The amount of tax deductions is about 50 billion rubles annually. Of course, the region is interested in the stable operation of these businesses, so we are in direct contact with all companies, we are aware of the current situation and so far we have not received any serious alarm signals from them", Zinovieva stressed.The minister added that foreign companies, just like Russian enterprises, are now actively building new logistics chains, and individual investors are also considering opportunities for business expansion due to the emergence of a new niche in the market.
moscow region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095945727_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_f0ca14497aab0460e3cea35fd2c7881b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, moscow region
Situation With Foreign Companies Operating in Moscow Region is Stable, Minister Says
According to the minister of investment of the Moscow region, there are 186 major foreign companies operating in the region, with a turnover of over one billion rubles.
The vast majority of foreign companies operating in the Moscow region continue to work and have not announced a possible withdrawal from the market, the deputy chairman of the government, minister of investment, industry and science of the Moscow region, Ekaterina Zinovieva, said.
"Four foreign companies from the Moscow region, which previously announced their exit from Russian assets, have already found new owners. Six more companies are actively looking for options to transfer their assets. However, they all continue to fulfil their employee obligations", Zinovieva added.
McDonald's, OBI, Valio, and Stora Enso are among the companies that already have new owners and have resumed or are preparing to resume operations.
"Foreign companies are an important component of the region's economy. About 100,000 people are employed at these enterprises. The amount of tax deductions is about 50 billion rubles annually. Of course, the region is interested in the stable operation of these businesses, so we are in direct contact with all companies, we are aware of the current situation and so far we have not received any serious alarm signals from them", Zinovieva stressed.
The minister added that foreign companies, just like Russian enterprises, are now actively building new logistics chains, and individual investors are also considering opportunities for business expansion due to the emergence of a new niche in the market.