Sides to Yemen Conflict Agree to Renew Truce for 2 Months – UN Special Envoy

Sides to Yemen Conflict Agree to Renew Truce for 2 Months – UN Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Sides to the Yemen conflict have agreed to renew the current truce for another two months, UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg... 02.06.2022

2022-06-02T13:08+0000

"I would like to announce that the parties to the conflict have agreed to the United Nations’ proposal to renew the current truce in Yemen for two additional months. The extension of the truce comes into effect when the current truce period expires, today 2 June 2022 at 19:00 Yemen time," Grundberg said in a statement.The renewed truce agreement was extended under the same conditions as the original document, which came into effect on 2 April, the statement said.Grundberg also encouraged the parties to the conflict to take additional steps in support of the truce, including road openings and commercial flight operations.The past two months under the truce have seen significantly lower civilian casualties, an increase in fuel deliveries through Hudaydah port while Sanaa International Airport has seen first commercial flights after almost six years of closure.

