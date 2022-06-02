Shooting at Wisconsin Cemetery Leaves Multiple People Injured, Police Probe Ongoing

https://sputniknews.com/20220602/shooting-at-wisconsin-cemetery-leaves-multiple-people-injured-investigation-ongoing-1095954046.html
Multiple people came under fire on Thursday as a funeral was being held at the Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin. Officials have not detailed an exact tally of the injured or deceased; however, unconfirmed reports have suggested at least five individuals suffered gunshot wounds.A statement earlier released by the Racine Police Department indicates that "multiple shots" had been fired at the cemetery, which was still an "active scene and being investigated."Although a motive remains unknown at present, the department has detailed that the shots were reported at approximately 2:26 p.m. local time.Video footage of the scene has surfaced across social media showing first responders blocking off nearby access roads. The cemetery is located near residential areas.Local news outlet the Journal Times reported that the individuals who came under fire had been attending the funeral of Da'Shontay 'Day Day' King, who had died on May 20 after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.An area resident informed the Times that they had heard between 20 and 30 shots at the time of the shooting. "It sounded like firecrackers," they recalled.The nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital has since been placed on a temporary lockdown after victims of the shooting were transported to the facility. In a response to the development, a spokesperson explained that the lockdown was implemented "out of an abundance of caution."An investigation into the shooting incident remains ongoing. The shooting comes one day after an Oklahoma gunman killed four, 10 days after the Uvalde mass shooting claimed the lives of 19 children and two school teachers, and 20 days after the Buffalo shooting saw an 18-year-old gunman target and kill 10 Black Americans at a Tops supermarket. US President Joe Biden is expected to hold a primetime national address on needed nationwide gun reforms. The speech was not previously included in the commander-in-chief's daily schedule. Biden previously spoke to the nation on the matter hours after the Uvalde shooting.
Shooting at Wisconsin Cemetery Leaves Multiple People Injured, Police Probe Ongoing
21:41 GMT 02.06.2022 (Updated: 22:37 GMT 02.06.2022)
The Wisconsin shooting comes just one day after a gunman entered a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and killed four individuals after growing disgruntled with his surgeon following a surgical procedure.
Multiple people came under fire on Thursday as a funeral was being held at the Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin.
Officials have not detailed an exact tally of the injured or deceased; however, unconfirmed reports have suggested at least five individuals suffered gunshot wounds.
A statement earlier released by the Racine Police Department indicates that "multiple shots" had been fired at the cemetery, which was still an "active scene and being investigated."
Although a motive remains unknown at present, the department has detailed that the shots were reported at approximately 2:26 p.m. local time.
Video footage of the scene has surfaced across social media showing first responders blocking off nearby access roads. The cemetery is located near residential areas.
Local news outlet the Journal Times reported
that the individuals who came under fire had been attending the funeral of Da'Shontay 'Day Day' King, who had died on May 20 after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.
An area resident informed the Times that they had heard between 20 and 30 shots at the time of the shooting. "It sounded like firecrackers," they recalled.
The nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital has since been placed on a temporary lockdown after victims of the shooting were transported to the facility. In a response to the development, a spokesperson explained that the lockdown was implemented "out of an abundance of caution."
An investigation into the shooting incident remains ongoing.
The shooting comes one day after an Oklahoma gunman
killed four, 10 days after the Uvalde mass shooting
claimed the lives of 19 children and two school teachers, and 20 days after the Buffalo shooting
saw an 18-year-old gunman target and kill 10 Black Americans at a Tops supermarket.
US President Joe Biden is expected to hold a primetime national address on needed nationwide gun reforms. The speech was not previously included in the commander-in-chief's daily schedule. Biden previously spoke
to the nation on the matter hours after the Uvalde shooting.