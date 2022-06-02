https://sputniknews.com/20220602/scientists-created-cheap--effective-material-for-hydrogen-economy-1095918134.html

Scientists Created Cheap & Effective Material for Hydrogen Economy

2022-06-02T00:00+0000

According to the researchers, they found a cheap and eco-friendly way to process the popular photocatalytic material that will allow us to reach a new era in clean energy. The survey was published in the journal Applied Catalysis B: Environmental.Some scientists believe that the technological level of humanity can be measured by the ability to use the energy from natural sources, including the Sun. Sunlight can become a base for new energy which will be more environmentally-friendly and improve people’s lives in many areas.Photocatalysts that speed up the chemical reactions when exposed to light can be way more affordable and eco-friendly in energy synthesis than the toxic chemicals used today. However, the scientists note that the existing photocatalysts are not effective enough or too expensive. This is why the improvement of the characteristics of these materials drew a lot of scientific attention across the world.Researchers from the TPU, joined by their colleagues from China, have found a way to alter the microstructure of carbon nitride – an important photocatalyst. They treated it with water in high temperatures in order to create porous nanolayers with inclusions of oxygen molecules.According to him, the international team created a new type of material that can work better in the visible spectrum, increasing its energy efficiency to record-levels.With the help of computer calculations made on the atomic level, the scientists were able to determine the causes of processed carbon nitride acquiring unique properties. They also checked how time affects the stability of the material in conditions of hydrogen fuel generation, which is the main area where the new findings can be used.The scientists also plan to refine their methods of processing raw materials for the development of hydrogen energy. According to them, it would contribute to Russia and China’s leadership in the industry.

