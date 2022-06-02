https://sputniknews.com/20220602/scarecrow-of-queen-sitting-on-a-toilet-springs-up-in-uk-ahead-of-monarchs-jubilee-celebrations-1095943539.html
Scarecrow of Queen Sitting on a Toilet Springs Up in UK Ahead of Monarch's Jubilee Celebrations
Scarecrow of Queen Sitting on a Toilet Springs Up in UK Ahead of Monarch's Jubilee Celebrations
The effigy of the queen sitting on a “porcelain throne” was installed near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, Wales and has already been slammed by the Ceredigion... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-02T12:37+0000
2022-06-02T12:37+0000
2022-06-02T12:37+0000
uk
queen elizabeth ii
jubilee
toilet
effigy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089994292_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af41ee659299379b8a753390e42da72e.jpg
As Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, a particular effigy of the monarch that was installed recently in Wales attracted quite a bit of attention on social media.The effigy in question appears to depict the queen sitting on a toilet with her pants down, while a scarecrow of a soldier stands guard nearby.“70 years on the throne”, reads the banner installed next to the display.According to The Daily Star, the installation, erected near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, has already attracted the ire of the Ceredigion Council."An unauthorised distasteful tribute display has been arranged on council land in Llanon ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday”, a spokeswoman for the council said. “The display shall be removed".As the media outlet points out, this stunt elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online, as some branded the display “classless” and called for its removal, while there were also those who regarded it as “brilliant” and “fantastic”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089994292_267:0:2996:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5ab80bc7534ff4e9cac01b31d19949b3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, queen elizabeth ii, jubilee, toilet, effigy
Scarecrow of Queen Sitting on a Toilet Springs Up in UK Ahead of Monarch's Jubilee Celebrations
The effigy of the queen sitting on a “porcelain throne” was installed near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, Wales and has already been slammed by the Ceredigion Council.
As Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, a particular effigy of the monarch that was installed recently in Wales attracted quite a bit of attention on social media.
The effigy in question appears to depict the queen sitting on a toilet with her pants down, while a scarecrow of a soldier stands guard nearby.
“70 years on the throne”, reads the banner installed next to the display.
According to The Daily Star, the installation, erected near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, has already attracted the ire of the Ceredigion Council.
"An unauthorised distasteful tribute display has been arranged on council land in Llanon ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday”, a spokeswoman for the council said. “The display shall be removed".
As the media outlet points out, this stunt elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online, as some branded the display “classless” and called for its removal, while there were also those who regarded it as “brilliant” and “fantastic”.