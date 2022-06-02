International
https://sputniknews.com/20220602/scarecrow-of-queen-sitting-on-a-toilet-springs-up-in-uk-ahead-of-monarchs-jubilee-celebrations-1095943539.html
Scarecrow of Queen Sitting on a Toilet Springs Up in UK Ahead of Monarch's Jubilee Celebrations
Scarecrow of Queen Sitting on a Toilet Springs Up in UK Ahead of Monarch's Jubilee Celebrations
The effigy of the queen sitting on a “porcelain throne” was installed near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, Wales and has already been slammed by the Ceredigion... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-02T12:37+0000
2022-06-02T12:37+0000
uk
queen elizabeth ii
jubilee
toilet
effigy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089994292_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af41ee659299379b8a753390e42da72e.jpg
As Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, a particular effigy of the monarch that was installed recently in Wales attracted quite a bit of attention on social media.The effigy in question appears to depict the queen sitting on a toilet with her pants down, while a scarecrow of a soldier stands guard nearby.“70 years on the throne”, reads the banner installed next to the display.According to The Daily Star, the installation, erected near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, has already attracted the ire of the Ceredigion Council."An unauthorised distasteful tribute display has been arranged on council land in Llanon ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday”, a spokeswoman for the council said. “The display shall be removed".As the media outlet points out, this stunt elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online, as some branded the display “classless” and called for its removal, while there were also those who regarded it as “brilliant” and “fantastic”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089994292_267:0:2996:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5ab80bc7534ff4e9cac01b31d19949b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, queen elizabeth ii, jubilee, toilet, effigy

Scarecrow of Queen Sitting on a Toilet Springs Up in UK Ahead of Monarch's Jubilee Celebrations

12:37 GMT 02.06.2022
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinBritain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, smiles as she leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, smiles as she leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2022
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The effigy of the queen sitting on a “porcelain throne” was installed near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, Wales and has already been slammed by the Ceredigion Council.
As Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, a particular effigy of the monarch that was installed recently in Wales attracted quite a bit of attention on social media.
The effigy in question appears to depict the queen sitting on a toilet with her pants down, while a scarecrow of a soldier stands guard nearby.
“70 years on the throne”, reads the banner installed next to the display.
According to The Daily Star, the installation, erected near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, has already attracted the ire of the Ceredigion Council.
"An unauthorised distasteful tribute display has been arranged on council land in Llanon ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday”, a spokeswoman for the council said. “The display shall be removed".
As the media outlet points out, this stunt elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online, as some branded the display “classless” and called for its removal, while there were also those who regarded it as “brilliant” and “fantastic”.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала