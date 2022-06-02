https://sputniknews.com/20220602/queens-jubilee-marked-with-70-aircraft-flypast-over-london--1095938833.html
Queen’s Jubilee Marked With 70 Aircraft Flypast Over London
Queen's Jubilee Marked With 70 Aircraft Flypast Over London
Celebrations marking the Queen's accession to the throne are taking place between 2 and 5 June in the UK. 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from London on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II, as a military flypast featuring 70 aircraft fly over the UK capital.The warplanes will take to the air from RAF Scampton and RAF Coningsby, and then arc south and fly over the British capital in the afternoon.Wildcat, Merlin, Apache, and Chinook helicopters will open the air parade, followed by World War II-era aircraft - Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane fighters and a four-engine Avro Lancaster bomber.The Queen is expected to watch it from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Celebrations marking the Queen's accession to the throne are taking place between 2 and 5 June in the UK.
Sputnik is live from London on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II, as a military flypast featuring 70 aircraft fly over the UK capital.
The warplanes will take to the air from RAF Scampton and RAF Coningsby, and then arc south and fly over the British capital in the afternoon.
Wildcat, Merlin, Apache, and Chinook helicopters will open the air parade, followed by World War II-era aircraft - Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane fighters and a four-engine Avro Lancaster bomber.
The Queen is expected to watch it from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!