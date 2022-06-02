International
https://sputniknews.com/20220602/queen-elizabeth-pulls-out-of-friday-jubilee-church-service-after-discomfort-during-parade-1095954539.html
Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out of Friday Jubilee Church Service After ‘Discomfort’ During Parade
Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out of Friday Jubilee Church Service After ‘Discomfort’ During Parade
Officially the longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II is presently in the midst of celebrations marking her seven decades on the throne. Although... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-02T23:01+0000
2022-06-02T22:59+0000
queen elizabeth
jubilee
platinum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095954879_0:0:2538:1427_1920x0_80_0_0_7e01530e4b66ab0d777d47878f29fdf4.jpg
The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II will be missing a church service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday after the commonwealth’s longest-reigning monarch experienced “some discomfort” during the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.A statement released by Buckingham Palace indicated that while the queen did enjoy the Thursday events, the “journey and activity required” for the Friday thanksgiving service would make it difficult for her to participate.A source relayed to the Telegraph that the “discomfort” had been tied to episodic mobility issues the queen had recently been experiencing, and that the decision to forgo Friday’s events is a “regrettable but sensible decision” based on the length of the journey and the required physical demands.Despite the pullback for Friday, the queen did close out the Thursday events by participating in a beacon-lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle, albeit with a walking cane in tow.The key event of the Thursday jubilee festivities included the annual Trooping Color ceremony, which entails a parade showing military colors and horsemanship. While Queen Elizabeth has previously either ridden atop a horse or in a carriage during past iterations of the parade, the royal opted instead to offer her salute from the palace balcony.Additional anticipated events are set to include the Platinum Jubilee Pageant and The Derby at Epsom Downs.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095954879_177:0:2341:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_98e390ce11d6f503faec78ec69e433ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
queen elizabeth, jubilee, platinum

Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out of Friday Jubilee Church Service After ‘Discomfort’ During Parade

23:01 GMT 02.06.2022
© AP Photo / Jonathan BradyQueen Elizabeth II watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.
Queen Elizabeth II watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2022
© AP Photo / Jonathan Brady
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Officially the longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II is presently in the midst of celebrations marking her seven decades on the throne. Although festivities for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee are expected to take place throughout 2022, an extended bank holiday in the UK has allowed for events to be scheduled through June 5.
The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II will be missing a church service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday after the commonwealth’s longest-reigning monarch experienced “some discomfort” during the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
A statement released by Buckingham Palace indicated that while the queen did enjoy the Thursday events, the “journey and activity required” for the Friday thanksgiving service would make it difficult for her to participate.

"The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," the statement read. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s [service], Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."

A source relayed to the Telegraph that the “discomfort” had been tied to episodic mobility issues the queen had recently been experiencing, and that the decision to forgo Friday’s events is a “regrettable but sensible decision” based on the length of the journey and the required physical demands.
Despite the pullback for Friday, the queen did close out the Thursday events by participating in a beacon-lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle, albeit with a walking cane in tow.
The key event of the Thursday jubilee festivities included the annual Trooping Color ceremony, which entails a parade showing military colors and horsemanship. While Queen Elizabeth has previously either ridden atop a horse or in a carriage during past iterations of the parade, the royal opted instead to offer her salute from the palace balcony.
Additional anticipated events are set to include the Platinum Jubilee Pageant and The Derby at Epsom Downs.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала