Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out of Friday Jubilee Church Service After ‘Discomfort’ During Parade
© AP Photo / Jonathan BradyQueen Elizabeth II watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.
Officially the longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II is presently in the midst of celebrations marking her seven decades on the throne. Although festivities for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee are expected to take place throughout 2022, an extended bank holiday in the UK has allowed for events to be scheduled through June 5.
The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II will be missing a church service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday after the commonwealth’s longest-reigning monarch experienced “some discomfort” during the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
A statement released by Buckingham Palace indicated that while the queen did enjoy the Thursday events, the “journey and activity required” for the Friday thanksgiving service would make it difficult for her to participate.
"The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," the statement read. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s [service], Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."
A source relayed to the Telegraph that the “discomfort” had been tied to episodic mobility issues the queen had recently been experiencing, and that the decision to forgo Friday’s events is a “regrettable but sensible decision” based on the length of the journey and the required physical demands.
Despite the pullback for Friday, the queen did close out the Thursday events by participating in a beacon-lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle, albeit with a walking cane in tow.
💡The Queen leads the lighting of the Principal Beacon at Windsor Castle.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2022
The spectacular @QGCanopy Tree of Trees outside
Buckingham Palace will form the Principal Beacon throughout the weekend’s celebrations. pic.twitter.com/JFnGkoja5o
The key event of the Thursday jubilee festivities included the annual Trooping Color ceremony, which entails a parade showing military colors and horsemanship. While Queen Elizabeth has previously either ridden atop a horse or in a carriage during past iterations of the parade, the royal opted instead to offer her salute from the palace balcony.
Additional anticipated events are set to include the Platinum Jubilee Pageant and The Derby at Epsom Downs.