The scandal-ridden Duke of York was banned from appearing on Buckingham Palace's balcony during the Trooping the Colour RAF flypast at the Queen's Platinum...
Prince Andrew Tests Positive for COVID-19 Amid Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
15:18 GMT 02.06.2022 (Updated: 15:24 GMT 02.06.2022)
Being updated
The scandal-ridden Duke of York was banned from appearing on Buckingham Palace's balcony during the Trooping the Colour RAF flypast at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier in the day.
Prince Andrew has tested positive for coronavirus and will be unable to attend the thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
"After undertaking a routine test the Duke has tested positive for COVID and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow's service", a palace spokesman announced.
The Duke of York is said to have met with the Queen over the past several days, but hasn't seen her since testing positive.
Prince Andrew was expected to join the thanksgiving service after being banned from the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday. He wasn't invited to join the rest of the family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF flypast either.