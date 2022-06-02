https://sputniknews.com/20220602/more-inflation-more-military-aid-for-ukraine-sussmann-verdict-primaries-and-plastic-recycling-1095932165.html

More Inflation, More Military Aid for Ukraine, Sussmann Verdict, Primaries and Plastic Recycling

More Inflation, More Military Aid for Ukraine, Sussmann Verdict, Primaries and Plastic Recycling

Russia reiterates warning against US advanced rocket system deployment in Ukraine.

More Inflation, More Military Aid for Ukraine, Sussmann Verdict, Primaries and Plastic Recycling Russia reiterates warning against US advanced rocket system deployment in Ukraine.

Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy at Cornell University in New York and the Senior Counsel at Westwood Capital and a Fellow of The Century Foundation joins the show to talk about the recent surge in inflation. They talk about whether inflation is transitory or a trend that will gain upward momentum as commodity prices remain high and supply chain shortages persist.Rae Valencia, Sputnik News analyst and producer for Political Misfits joins for Wednesday’s politics segment. Valencia talks about the the latest events on the campaign trail during primary season. The Misfits talk about the internal battle between progressives and centrist Democrats and talk about the battle in the Republican party between Trump supporters and centrist Republicans. The discussion explores possible outcomes and how all the infighting will shake out for both political parities during the general election.Aaron Good, political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon. joins the show. The Misfits start with a conversation about the propaganda battle that we’re seeing surrounding the Ukraine conflict. Then they talk about Joe Biden calling for regime change in Russia a few months ago and then yesterday said he has no interest in regime change. He said two days ago that he wouldn’t send offensive missiles to Ukraine and then this morning said that he would. They finish the segment with a discussion about the Sussmann verdict.Tina Landis, environmental social activist and the author of the book Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism joins the show to talk about plastic recycling. Landis says that as plastic manufacturing has increased less than six percent of plastic is actually recycled. They talk about producers paying the cost of plastic recycling in the form of a tax. Companies that produce recyclable plastics would receive a rebate. Ultimately the burden of recycling rests with the consumer. Landis says that often fees incurred by companies are passed on to consumers. Plastics are made from fossil fuels as the cost of petrol increases so will the cost of producing plastics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

