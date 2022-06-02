https://sputniknews.com/20220602/michael-sussmann-acquitted-biden-sends-rockets-to-ukraine-taiwan-to-cooperate-with-us-military-1095931427.html

Michael Sussmann Acquitted; Biden Sends Rockets to Ukraine; Taiwan to Cooperate With US Military

Michael Sussmann Acquitted; Biden Sends Rockets to Ukraine; Taiwan to Cooperate With US Military

Clinton attorney Michael Sussmann was acquitted of lying to the FBI as one juror claimed "There are bigger things that affect the nation than a possible lie to... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-02T10:59+0000

2022-06-02T10:59+0000

2022-06-02T10:59+0000

radio sputnik

the critical hour

ukraine

syria

greece

john durham

taiwan

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095931399_26:0:1270:700_1920x0_80_0_0_42062080a3a82ef268db9bcd31f70de5.png

Michael Sussman Acquitted; Biden Sends Rockets to Ukraine; Taiwan to Cooperate with US Military Clinton attorney Michael Sussman was acquitted of lying to the FBI as one juror claimed "There are bigger things that affect the nation than a possible lie to the FBI."

James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss Russia Gate. Clinton attorney Michael Sussmann was acquitted of lying to the FBI as one juror claimed "There are bigger things that affect the nation than a possible lie to the FBI." Opponents of the verdict argue that a major factor in the outcome was the geographical location of the trial which produced a friendly jury.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Taiwan. Observers are concerned that a military confrontation between the US and China may be near as Taiwan announces a new military cooperation deal with the Biden administration. Also, Senator Tammy Duckworth visits Taiwan as tensions soar.Professor Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss Ukraine. A number of Western media outlets are changing the course of their narrative as Russian troops rout Ukrainian positions. Also, President Biden is sending rockets to Ukraine and cracks are appearing in the US empire's anti-Russia coalition.Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss Iran and Syria. A naval dispute continues between the US empire and Iran as the Persian state retaliates for the seizure of their oil in a Greek tanker. Also, the EU has extended sanctions against Syria for another year.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US empire is warning that talks to uphold the cease-fire between Yemen and Saudi Arabia may be falling apart. Also, we discuss the effects of US sanctions on Iran.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. The Palestinians are again prioritizing their right to return to land stolen by Israeli settler colonialism. Also, US universities are struggling to deal with the rising number of students and teachers who support the BDS movement.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Censorship. Twitter has announced that it will be increasing censorship of those who oppose the US empire's narrative regarding the Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian politician announces that Twitter is one of the tools in their war effort.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss diplomacy. A recent article compares the respective plans of Henry Kissinger and George Soros to facilitate the completion of the Ukraine conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

syria

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio sputnik, the critical hour, ukraine, syria, greece, john durham , taiwan, аудио, radio