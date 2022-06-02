https://sputniknews.com/20220602/mcdonalds-restaurant-in-us-serves-fish-sandwich-laced-with-bacon-to-muslim-woman---media-1095953347.html

McDonald's Restaurant in US Serves Fish Sandwich Laced With Bacon to Muslim Woman - Media

The woman complained that McDonald’s made her and her children “feel unwanted and worthless by intentionally stuffing a fish sandwich full of bacon”, allegedly... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

A Muslim woman had bacon deliberately placed in a fish sandwich by employees of McDonald’s restaurant in Massachusetts where she ordered it, Fox Business reports citing a discrimination complaint filed on the woman’s behalf by the Council on American-Islamic Relations with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.According to the media outlet, the incident occurred last June at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicopee, when the woman, Ghadir Alahmar, walked into the venue with her twin 7-year old sons and ordered a plain fish sandwich.Having received their order, Alahmar and her sons went to a school playground nearby where they intended to eat, when one of the children noticed the presence of bacon in the sandwich.Later that day, the woman’s husband returned to the restaurant with the uneaten portion of the sandwich and was “refunded the purchase price”, the media outlet notes.The complaint also points out that the sandwich apparently did not just contain bacon, but had extra bacon in it.

