On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Has Practically No Contacts With Biden Administration, Kremlin Says
04:31 GMT 02.06.2022 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 02.06.2022)
Being updated
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and deNazify" Ukraine.
As the Russian armed forces and Donbass troops continue the special military operation in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has announced a new military assistance package for Kiev, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).
The head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev has warned that Ukrainian nationalists are planning to deploy US long-range missile systems in the city of Shostka in northern Ukraine to strike at Russian territory.
04:35 GMT 02.06.2022
Kremlin, US Administration Have Virtually No Contacts Now - Russian Presidential Spokesman
There are virtually no contacts between the Kremlin and the US administration now, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Now all contacts are next to none," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin and the US White House have any.
