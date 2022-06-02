LIVE UPDATES: Russia Has Practically No Contacts With Biden Administration, Kremlin Says

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and deNazify" Ukraine.
As the Russian armed forces and Donbass troops continue the special military operation in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has announced a new military assistance package for Kiev, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).
The head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev has warned that Ukrainian nationalists are planning to deploy US long-range missile systems in the city of Shostka in northern Ukraine to strike at Russian territory.
