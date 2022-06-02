https://sputniknews.com/20220602/kim-kardashian-admits-she-just-might-eat-poop-daily-if-it-would-make-her-look-younger-1095952776.html
Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Just Might' Eat Poop Daily If It Would Make Her 'Look Younger'
Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Just Might' Eat Poop Daily If It Would Make Her 'Look Younger'
Some social media users jokingly inquired whether feces is one of the ingredients of Kim’s upcoming new skincare line. 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-02T17:59+0000
2022-06-02T17:59+0000
2022-06-02T18:01+0000
viral
kim kardashian
appearance
interview
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080476769_0:5:1047:594_1920x0_80_0_0_aa5e62c50655258a8a179a4e169d9295.jpg
Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has recently made a peculiar confession about what she might resort to in pursuit of a more youthful appearance.In a recent interview with The New York Times, Kim admitted that she would “try anything” in order to achieve this goal.This revelation elicited a wave of snarky comments from social media users, with one of them writing on Instagram*: “Why do I feel like this means she already has?”While Kardashian’s admission did coincide with the announcement of Kim’s new skincare line SKKN, which is expected to launch this month, the newspaper specifically points out that “excrement” is not one of the ingredients in SKKN.Some netizens, however, did inquire whether “poop” is “the active ingredient in SKKN”, while yet another one noted that it is “not a good look when promoting skincare”.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080476769_0:0:1047:785_1920x0_80_0_0_68d7baa7a735495d3ff34ab64a78de53.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, kim kardashian, appearance, interview
Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Just Might' Eat Poop Daily If It Would Make Her 'Look Younger'
17:59 GMT 02.06.2022 (Updated: 18:01 GMT 02.06.2022)
Some social media users jokingly inquired whether feces is one of the ingredients of Kim’s upcoming new skincare line.
Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has recently made a peculiar confession about what she might resort to in pursuit of a more youthful appearance.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, Kim admitted that she would “try anything” in order to achieve this goal.
“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might,” she admitted.
This revelation elicited a wave of snarky comments from social media users, with one of them writing on Instagram*: “Why do I feel like this means she already has?”
“When did growing older become a awful thing to happen to us?” inquired another netizen.
While Kardashian’s admission did coincide with the announcement of Kim’s new skincare line SKKN, which is expected to launch this month, the newspaper specifically points out that “excrement” is not one of the ingredients in SKKN.
Some netizens, however, did inquire whether “poop” is “the active ingredient in SKKN”, while yet another one noted that it is “not a good look when promoting skincare”.
*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities