Gazan Activists Prepare to Start Battle to Clean Up Enclave's Beaches
Gazan Activists Prepare to Start Battle to Clean Up Enclave’s Beaches
The strip's coastline stretches for 25 miles, but almost 75 percent of that area is polluted; local authorities are warning beachgoers against swimming in these waters.
middle east
gaza
"I felt that Gazans needed a pause from this pollution, and I wanted to change the public's attitude towards the environment", said Wishah.
Hussam Wishah, a community activist and the founder of the initiative Let's Clean Our Beach, is heading to the beaches like many Gazans this time of year, but with goals going beyond beach rest.
Wishah, along with other 150 activists, is planning to stroll along the beaches of Gaza, which stretch 25 miles, and clean them of litter that mainly comprises of plastic, paper, organic garbage, and glass.
"Unfortunately, the phenomenon of littering shores is remarkably widespread in our area. People have the tendency to throw everything onto the shores and the water without thinking about the impact their actions would have on the environment", he explained.
The litter problems are no secret: in 2018, it was reported that the beaches of Gaza City, the main internal tourism attraction, as well as those of Rafah, are highly polluted. The authorities say swimming in these areas is strongly discouraged
Apart from litter, the waters of the Mediterranean receive the discharge of at least 100 million litres of poorly treated sewage a day, and the result is that water-borne diseases have become a common phenomenon in the strip. The enclave has also registered its first cases of children's death caused by water pollution
"I felt that Gazans needed a pause from this pollution, and I wanted to change the public's attitude towards the environment", said Wishah.
Hope for a Better Future
In 2021, he and his team of volunteers from different governorates and backgrounds went from the north to the south of Gaza's coastline, cleaning beaches and encouraging others to follow suit. This year, he intends to repeat the success of the past and also plans to launch an awareness campaign in the hopes that Gazans will drop their polluting habits.
"Our awareness campaigns are directed at children, who take to the shore with their families. We explain to them how important it is to keep our beaches clean and we encourage them to participate in the cleaning process with us", the activist explained.
Wishah is aware that the process of changing public's habits won’t be easy, but he claims he is prepared for a long run.
"We see some response from the population but it is not big at the moment. Yet, I am sure that with time we will be able to change that and create the culture of hygiene among the people".