https://sputniknews.com/20220602/gazan-activists-prepare-to-start-battle-to-clean-up-enclaves-beaches-1095936819.html

Gazan Activists Prepare to Start Battle to Clean Up Enclave’s Beaches

Gazan Activists Prepare to Start Battle to Clean Up Enclave’s Beaches

The strip's coastline stretches for 25 miles, but almost 75 percent of that area is polluted; local authorities are warning beachgoers against swimming in... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-02T08:03+0000

2022-06-02T08:03+0000

2022-06-02T08:03+0000

middle east

gaza

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095936766_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cd542f5e38f7d501a75a1b1f02dda94c.jpg

Hussam Wishah, a community activist and the founder of the initiative Let's Clean Our Beach, is heading to the beaches like many Gazans this time of year, but with goals going beyond beach rest.Wishah, along with other 150 activists, is planning to stroll along the beaches of Gaza, which stretch 25 miles, and clean them of litter that mainly comprises of plastic, paper, organic garbage, and glass."Unfortunately, the phenomenon of littering shores is remarkably widespread in our area. People have the tendency to throw everything onto the shores and the water without thinking about the impact their actions would have on the environment", he explained.The litter problems are no secret: in 2018, it was reported that the beaches of Gaza City, the main internal tourism attraction, as well as those of Rafah, are highly polluted. The authorities say swimming in these areas is strongly discouraged.Apart from litter, the waters of the Mediterranean receive the discharge of at least 100 million litres of poorly treated sewage a day, and the result is that water-borne diseases have become a common phenomenon in the strip. The enclave has also registered its first cases of children's death caused by water pollution.Hope for a Better FutureIn 2021, he and his team of volunteers from different governorates and backgrounds went from the north to the south of Gaza's coastline, cleaning beaches and encouraging others to follow suit. This year, he intends to repeat the success of the past and also plans to launch an awareness campaign in the hopes that Gazans will drop their polluting habits.Wishah is aware that the process of changing public's habits won’t be easy, but he claims he is prepared for a long run.

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, gaza