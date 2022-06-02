https://sputniknews.com/20220602/animal-rebellion-activists-briefly-disrupt-queens-platinum-jubilee-parade---photos-1095940664.html

Animal Rebellion Activists Briefly Disrupt Queen's Platinum Jubilee Parade - Photos

Starting on 2 June, the United Kingdom is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne with four days of public events. 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

A group of protesters ran in front of a parade as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations started. Two activists were able to get into the middle of the Mall and briefly disrupt the parade ahead of the trooping the colour.Law enforcement officers quickly dragged them to the side of the road and the parade continued.Animal Rebellion claimed responsibility for the disruption, tweeting: “Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed. This summer, we're taking bigger action against the Dairy industry than ever before, and we need you”.Celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Queen's ascension to the throne will take place throughout 2022, but the main events will take place between 2 and 5 June.

