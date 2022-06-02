https://sputniknews.com/20220602/amber-heard-to-appeal-verdict-in-multi-million-defamation-case-against-johnny-depp--1095942290.html

Amber Heard 'to Appeal' Verdict in Multi-Million Defamation Case Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard 'to Appeal' Verdict in Multi-Million Defamation Case Against Johnny Depp

The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial in Virginia ruled on Wednesday that the “Aquaman” actress damaged her ex-husband’s reputation with a... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-02T11:56+0000

2022-06-02T11:56+0000

2022-06-02T11:56+0000

johnny depp

amber heard

defamation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095917677_0:43:2585:1497_1920x0_80_0_0_42ba3f4e7444de039a37aab47b66dcec.jpg

Amber Heard intends to appeal the ruling in her defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, according to Alafair Hall, a spokeswoman for the actress, cited by The New York Times.Currently, it is not clear on what grounds she plans to appeal, but in order to be granted the plea, Heard’s legal team will need to prove there were serious errors in the trial, or in the presiding judge's reading of the law, the outlet added.Up until then, Amber Heard would have to post bond of the full $10.35 million she now owes her ex-husband, plus interest charges over the course of an appeal trial.She previously received a $7 million settlement from Depp after their 2016 divorce. While vowing she would donate the money to charities, including the American Civil Liberties Union, during the trial Heard revealed she hadn't yet fulfilled the pledge, allegedly because of Depp's lawsuit.Depp-Heard LawsuitJohnny Depp was awarded over $10 million in punitive and compensatory damages on 1 June after the seven-person jury in Fairfax, Va., unanimously ruled in the Hollywood actor’s favour in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.While Depp was awarded $15 million ($10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive damages), Judge Penney Azcarate subsequently said Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000. Accordingly, Johnny Depp's award totaled $10.35 million.As for Heard's countersuit, the jury awarded $2 million in compensatory damages to her after finding one of her points valid. They agreed that she had been defamed in one instance by a lawyer for Depp.Johnny Depp, 58, sued Amber Heard, 36, for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) where she alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse. The actress did not specifically identify Depp by name in the piece, but the actor argued that it clearly referred to their marriage, which began in 2015. He claimed the abuse allegations had resulted in a massive loss of career earnings for him.Furthermore, the Pirates of the Caribbean star accused Heard of committing acts of domestic violence against him and in some instances even causing him bodily injury.The actress countersued her ex-husband for $100 million, insisting that Depp and his former attorney Adam Waldman conspired to "destroy and defame" her, dismissing her allegations of sexual abuse as a "hoax".Throughout the trial, Heard maintained that the actor had subjected her to repeated physical abuse that included punching, head-butting, and several instances of sexual assault.However, the jury at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse found that Amber's statements in the 2018 op-ed were false and made with "actual malice" against her ex-husband.The court’s decision would appear to come as retribution for Johnny Depp, who lost a libel suit against The Sun two years ago, filed after the British tabloid called him a “wife beater” in a headline. At the time, a judge ruled there was evidence that Depp had repeatedly assaulted Heard and the defendants had shown that what they published was “substantially true”.

https://sputniknews.com/20220602/exultant-johnny-depp-seen-in-uk-pub-with-brit-musicians-after-libel-win-over-amber-heard-1095935739.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220526/i-wake-up-screaming-heard-claims-shes-receiving-threats-due-to-depps-smear-campaign---video-1095807160.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

johnny depp, amber heard, defamation