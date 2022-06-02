https://sputniknews.com/20220602/a-day-after-ending-lengthy-lockdown-shanghai-detects-seven-new-covid-case-clusters-1095951562.html

A Day After Ending Lengthy Lockdown, Shanghai Detects Seven New Covid Case Clusters

A Day After Ending Lengthy Lockdown, Shanghai Detects Seven New Covid Case Clusters

Shanghai officials detected seven new cases on Wednesday: three symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases in the Pudong New Area and Jing'an District, Shanghai Daily reported. All had been vaccinated. All 26 close contacts of those infected have been put under quarantine, and 21 of them have tested negative for the Omicron variant of the virus.In response, two residential compounds in Pudong and two in the Caojiadu subdistrict of Jing’an were classified as “medium risk” areas, effectively returning residents to the at-home quarantine they had just left for another 14 days.The news comes just a day after the lockdown ended for 90% of Shanghai’s 25 million people, who live in areas deemed “low risk” of infection after having no cases detected for 14 days. A “phased” revival of daily life will take place over the course of the next month, with students continuing to attend class remotely from home, the South China Morning Post reported. Employees of the city’s major factories are maintaining their “closed loop” system of quarantining workers at work to keep production going.The outbreak had raged in Shanghai since March, although the city did not enter a total lockdown until April 1, requiring all residents to stay home and have goods shipped to their doors as health authorities tested them for COVID-19. Amid the outbreak, some 626,600 cases were detected in the metropolis.Still, the policy has spared China’s 1.4 billion-strong population much of the anguish, death, and chronic illness the rest of the globe has seen as one variant of Covid after another swept through the population. As a result, China has recorded just over 5,200 deaths, while the United States has seen more than 1 million and India perhaps as high as 4 million.

