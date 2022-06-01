https://sputniknews.com/20220601/three-un-peacekeepers-injured-one-dead-in-attack-on-convoy-in-mali-1095925271.html

Three UN Peacekeepers Injured, One Dead in Attack on Convoy in Mali

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were injured and one died as a... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

“Unfortunately, one peacekeeper was seriously injured while the convoy was under direct small arms and rocket fire for approximately one hour. He succumbed to his injuries after being evacuated. Three other peacekeepers were also injured in the attack,” the mission said in a statement.MINUSMA has operated in Mali since 2013, when the UN Security Council decided that political stability in Mali after a 2012 armed conflict between government forces, separatists and Islamist groups required international intervention. Since its formation, MINUSMA has registered over 200 fatalities, which is one of the highest rates among the UN peacekeeping missions.

