Texas Teachers Feel Unsafe, Call for Enhanced Security After Uvalde School Shooting

Texas Teachers Feel Unsafe, Call for Enhanced Security After Uvalde School Shooting

EL PASO (Sputnik) - Teachers in the state of Texas told Sputnik they do not feel safe in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde and called on schools to adopt... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

Last week, in Uvalde, Texas, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.The preliminary results of the probe into the incident revealed there was no police officer at the school readily available to engage the gunman, who walked into the school unobstructed. In addition, law enforcement took nearly an hour to prepare to enter the school to engage the shooter.Hernandez said she does not agree with the idea of teachers carrying guns while at school because they are not trained or paid for that responsibility. She pointed out concerns that such a policy could lead to more gun violence at schools, either by a school teacher who may go mad during class or a student who may find a way to steal a teacher's weapon.However, Hernandez believes the root of the issue for these mass shootings begins at home.More gun control laws are also needed, Hernandez said, including a ban on assault weapons, such as the AR-15 that was used by the Uvalde gunman."Anyone wanting to purchase a gun must undergo extensive evaluation before making them apt to own a gun," Hernandez said. "It might be expensive in the short term, but for sure we will appreciate it in the long run, when there is no more bloodshed from innocent people."Lennie Brooks, a high school history teacher in El Paso, said he favors schools allowing teachers to carry their own firearms after receiving extensive training from law enforcement agencies.Former US President Donald Trump last week called for a school safety overhaul, including allowing teachers to carry guns and ensuring there is an armed guard at every school.Marilyn Salas, a middle school technology teacher in Dallas believes it is necessary for schools to take steps to improve security in areas that have some flaws.Salas said anxiety is always high these days with the trend of mass shootings in the United States, and school shooting drills are becoming predictable."This tragedy really shook me to my core. I think a lot about the kids in my class, I think a lot about myself making it home to my own family," Salas said. "It is sad when we are expected to give our lives for the next potential shooting."Cesar Morales, a physical education elementary teacher in Odessa, told Sputnik schools should hire former US military service members to guard schools.Morales said the possibility of a school shooting happening at his school always lingers in his mind. He constantly checks his surroundings, makes sure doors are closed, and thinks of contingency plans to protect the students.

