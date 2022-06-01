https://sputniknews.com/20220601/sudden-demise-of-indian-singing-legend-kk-sparks-rumours-of-unnatural-death-1095918977.html
Sudden Demise of Indian Singing Legend KK Sparks Rumours of ‘Unnatural Death’
The 53-year-old Indian singer KK shot to fame in the 1990s and 2000s with hit songs including the timeless 'Pal' along with 'Dil Ibaadat', 'Ankhon Mein Teri'... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International
The sudden demise of Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, just after his concert in Kolkata has sparked speculations that his death was "unnatural".The rumours of unnatural death were triggered by media outlets that reported on Wednesday that the deceased singer's head was visibly injured.The speculations prompted Kolkata Police to probe the circumstances of his death, sources revealed to Indian news agency ANI on Wednesday.In a viral video from the concert hall, KK is seen being rushed out by security guards. After that, the singer returned to his hotel where his condition reportedly deteriorated. He is said to have developed chest pain and died on his way to the hospital.In another video, the singer can be seen sweating profusely during his performance, due to the temperature going up; several others complained of the air conditioner not functioning and the Nazrul Manch auditorium being overcrowded during the concert during a college festival.While the initial reports suggest that KK suffered a massive heart attack and died on his way to the hospital, the post-mortem report has yet to be released. Condolences have poured in from across the globe as several celebrities from the entertainment world and his fans took to social media to share their grief.Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the singer:"His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs," the prime minister wrote.The last rites of the singer will be held on Thursday, 2 June.
The 53-year-old Indian singer KK shot to fame in the 1990s and 2000s with hit songs including the timeless 'Pal' along with 'Dil Ibaadat', 'Ankhon Mein Teri', 'Tadap Tadap' and several others. He also recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages.
