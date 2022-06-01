Stranger Tweets: Twitterati Wonder Why Musk's Posts & Replies Don't Load After Short Scroll
Earlier, the Tesla CEO had complained about phony accounts or bots on Twitter, claiming that this issue had hindered his $44 billion attempt to buy the company. Musk stated that he needed to halt the deal to make sure that during the first quarter, fake or spam accounts accounted for less than 5% of the company's 229 million users.
Something "very strange" was going on with eccentric entrepreneur Elon Musk's feed of tweets and replies on Twitter, as many users and the man himself noted on Tuesday.
Twitter user and Tesla enthusiast Steven Mark Ryan discovered the purported flaw, writing in his post, "Hey @elonmusk, twitter is FKING you," alleging that Twitter has been shadowbanning the man who threw the platform into turmoil, and asking other users to participate in an experiment to find out how many are affected.
He also created a Twitter poll in which almost 80% of respondents reported Musk's "tweets stop loading after a short scroll."
The tweet did not go unnoticed by the billionaire, who was also surprised by the fact, writing, "very strange indeed!"
Quite interestingly, here at Sputnik, having checked this strange feature, we may confirm that neither tweets nor Musk's replies on the corresponding tab seem to be loaded beyond one day.
Although it is unclear what led Musk's tweets to vanish into the ether, some twitterians began to claim the incident was deliberate and demonstrates Twitter's lack of openness.
Another suggestion for this feature of the feed was given by one user who noted that the problem has been around for a while,
yes, replies tab much fewer tweets than the main tab. though tweets are not deleted, but they just don't show up here. https://t.co/Qq72gtvGpY— antharmukhee (@antharmukhee) May 31, 2022
Or maybe we just really should put our phones down and go for a walk, instead of looking for old tweets.
Literally … pic.twitter.com/DWKI71Wk9Z— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2022