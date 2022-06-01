https://sputniknews.com/20220601/sheryl-sandberg-to-leave-meta-after-14-years-with-company-1095927755.html

Sheryl Sandberg to Leave Meta After 14 Years With Company

Sheryl Sandberg, the Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms and the first women to serve on its board of directors has announced that she is leaving the...

No reason was given for her decision to leave the company, but she thanked Mark Zuckerberg and the "thousands of brilliant, dedicated people at Meta," with whom she "had the privilege of working [with] over the past 14 years."MORE DETAILS TO COME.

