Sheryl Sandberg to Leave Meta After 14 Years With Company
Sheryl Sandberg, the Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms and the first women to serve on its board of directors has announced that she is leaving the... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International
19:41 GMT 01.06.2022 (Updated: 19:52 GMT 01.06.2022)
Sheryl Sandberg, the Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms and the first women to serve on its board of directors has announced that she is leaving the company after 14 years with the company.
No reason was given for her decision to leave the company, but she thanked Mark Zuckerberg and the "thousands of brilliant, dedicated people at Meta," with whom she "had the privilege of working [with] over the past 14 years."
MORE DETAILS TO COME.