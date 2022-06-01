International
BREAKING: US Jury Rules in Favor of Johnny Depp in Libel Suit Against Amber Heard
https://sputniknews.com/20220601/sheryl-sandberg-to-leave-meta-after-14-years-with-company-1095927755.html
Sheryl Sandberg to Leave Meta After 14 Years With Company
Sheryl Sandberg to Leave Meta After 14 Years With Company
Sheryl Sandberg, the Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms and the first women to serve on its board of directors has announced that she is leaving the... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-01T19:41+0000
2022-06-01T19:52+0000
facebook
meta
sheryl sandberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
No reason was given for her decision to leave the company, but she thanked Mark Zuckerberg and the "thousands of brilliant, dedicated people at Meta," with whom she "had the privilege of working [with] over the past 14 years."MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
facebook, meta, sheryl sandberg

Sheryl Sandberg to Leave Meta After 14 Years With Company

19:41 GMT 01.06.2022 (Updated: 19:52 GMT 01.06.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
Sheryl Sandberg, the Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms and the first women to serve on its board of directors has announced that she is leaving the company after 14 years with the company.
No reason was given for her decision to leave the company, but she thanked Mark Zuckerberg and the "thousands of brilliant, dedicated people at Meta," with whom she "had the privilege of working [with] over the past 14 years."

MORE DETAILS TO COME.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала