https://sputniknews.com/20220601/russian-and-lpr-troops-storm-severodonetsk-taking-50-of-territory-1095907690.html

Russian and LPR Troops Storm Severodonetsk Taking 50% of Territory

Russian and LPR Troops Storm Severodonetsk Taking 50% of Territory

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discusses the accelerating pace of the Russian advance and the worsening military condition for Ukrainian... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-01T09:52+0000

2022-06-01T09:52+0000

2022-06-01T09:52+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

severodonetsk

mass shooting

hunter biden

eu sanctions

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095907631_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ad706c5d1ef6886e719dd547beed1261.png

Russian Troops Storm Severodonetsk Taking 50% Of Territory On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discusses the accelerating pace of the Russian advance and the worsening military condition for Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region. There was also a discussion on the odd cultural phenomenon of mass shootings in the United States and Hunter Biden "sugar bro' assembling a legal team to undermine the reporting on the "Laptop from Hell". Finally, we discussed the 'special operation' from a geo-political perspective, diving into the new push for sanctions on oil by Europe and the larger geo-political context of the conflict that extends beyond Ukraine.

There was also a discussion on the odd cultural phenomenon of mass shootings in the United States and Hunter Biden "sugar bro' assembling a legal team to undermine the reporting on the "Laptop from Hell". Finally, we discussed the 'special operation' from a geo-political perspective, diving into the new push for sanctions on oil by Europe and the larger geo-political context of the conflict that extends beyond Ukraine.Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Military Situation on The Ground In DonbasScottie Nell Hughes - Conservative Columnist | Politics Of Mass Shootings, Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Bro'Elijah Magnier - War Correspondent And Geo-Political Analyst | EU Attempts 6th Round Of Oil Sanctions, Greece Seizes Iranian ShipIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined to discuss the accelerating pace of the Russian advance and the worsening military condition for Ukrainian forces in the Donbass region with Russian troops storming Severodonetsk and taking 50% of the territory. This includes Western media now agreeing with Sputnik and admitting to the dire situation of Ukrainian forces.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss the odd cultural phenomenon of mass shootings in the United States and the politics of grandstanding without actual policy to explain or remedy the situation. She also discussed Hunter Biden "sugar bro' assembling a legal team to undermine the reporting on the "Laptop from Hell".In the third hour, Elijah Magnier joined to discuss the 'special operation' from a geo-political perspective, diving into the new push for sanctions on oil by Europe and the larger geo-political context of the conflict that extends beyond Ukraine into the world order going forward after this conflict ends.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

severodonetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, severodonetsk, mass shooting, hunter biden, eu sanctions, аудио, radio