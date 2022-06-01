https://sputniknews.com/20220601/russia-to-make-high-precision-weapons-carriers-core-of-northern-fleet-by-2033-1095921535.html

Russia to Make High-Precision Weapons Carriers Core of Northern Fleet by 2033

Russia to Make High-Precision Weapons Carriers Core of Northern Fleet by 2033

SEVEROMORSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Carriers of long-range high-precision weapons, including hypersonic weapons, will become the core of the Russian Northern... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

Moiseev added that until 2033, the fleet will retain its organisational structure by type and composition in line with the state armament program and the acceptance into the fleet of the main projects of multi-purpose ships and nuclear submarines.The core fleet of the submersible forces will be submarines type 885m (Yasen-M), 636.3, and 677, while the surface forces will prioritize first-rank frigates of project 22350 of the Admiral Gorshkov type.By the end of this year, the Norther Fleet will receive its third Project 22350 Admiral Golovko frigate, which will also become the first full-time carrier of sea-based hypersonic weapons, Moiseev said.The Northern Fleet will carry out 19 test firings of new types of weapons by the end of the year, the commander said.

