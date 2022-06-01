https://sputniknews.com/20220601/researcher-milky-way-possesses-four-malicious-alien-civilisations---but-were-safe-1095922271.html

Researcher: Milky Way Possesses Four 'Malicious' Alien Civilisations - But We're Safe!

Iconic physicist Steven Hawking has warned that reaching out to extra-terrestrial civilisations could result badly for Earth’s residents, but it looks like the... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

There are at least four "malicious" alien civilisations in the Milky Way, researcher Alberto Caballero has claimed in his study "Estimating the prevalence of malicious extraterrestrial civilizations."The PhD student in conflict resolution from the University of Vigo, Spain, went on to allege that we should not be fearful of reaching out to these civilisations.Caballero suggested that we may send up to 18,000 interstellar messages to different exoplanets in our galaxy, but the chances of any "malicious" civilisation destroying Earth is still very small.The researcher further argued that given that our progress made society more advanced and reduced the number of invasions, a similar logic may be attributed to alien civilisations.Caballero’s study is yet to be peer-reviewed.Humanity has already attempted to reach out to outer space in search of intelligent life. NASA has indicated that it will lead efforts to contact aliens by sending out a message dubbed "Beacon in the Galaxy" which is crammed with 13 pages of information about human biology, as well as illustrations depicting the location of our Solar System.These attempts are being made in defiance of concerns voiced by late physicist Steven Hawking. In 2015, Hawking pointed out that "contact between humans and less intelligent organisms have often been disastrous from their [the less intelligent organisms’] point of view, and encounters between civilisations with advanced versus primitive technologies have gone badly for the less advanced."

