Porn Star Who Believes Sex Was Sent 'From God' Seeks Election with Brazil's Christian Labour Party

Brazilians will head to the polls in October to decide the president, vice president, and the National Congress members, as well as state governors and legislative assemblies.
Adult movie star Bianca Naldy has launched her bid to run for the Christian Labour Party in her home country of Brazil's upcoming election. She believes that Christian voters should have no problems in voting for her, despite her profession, Daily Star
has reported.
"Sex is from God. It was God who created sex. Even animals need sex. There are people who, out of hypocrisy, criticise me for what I do," she told the outlet. "The only difference is that I do it in front of the cameras. I pay my bills and I don't step over anybody."
Naldy aims to get elected to the Rio de Janeiro Legislative Assembly as a candidate with Agir - Brazil's Christian Labour Party.
She herself was practising Christianity at some point of her life, but she says she currently does not follow any religion.
The party she is seeking to back her largely promotes conservative liberalism, labourism, and Christian democracy. Its position can be described as center to center-right.
The porn star revealed that her sudden interest in politics was sparked after she appeared on a podcast and was asked to discuss politics.
"After that, I was invited to participate as a candidate. I accepted because politics is part of everything in our life. With BRL 100 ($20), you can't buy anything. Neither at the market nor at the gas station. Politics is in everything," she argued.
The Brazilian general election takes place on 2 October 2022.