Petition to Boot Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Nears Target of 4.5 Million Signatures

With Johnny Depp losing his big gigs like the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates of the... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

The change.org petition demanding that Warner Bros. kick Amber Heard off 'Aquaman 2' has almost met its goal of 4.5 million signatures. Currently, the number of signatories stands at 4.42 million.According to the petition, Heard "has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp" during their multi-million legal battle.In the Virginia court, Heard claimed that her role in Aquaman 2 has been significantly scaled down following the domestic abuse allegations, with her action scenes and lines cut out from the script. Depp, for his part, lost his big gigs shortly after the publication of Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she portrayed herself as a victim of domestic abuse - without mentioning her then-husband by name. The actor was fired from 'Fantastic Beasts' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.The blockbuster defamation trial currently has the jury deliberating the case following six weeks of testimonies and cross-examinations.

