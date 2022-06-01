https://sputniknews.com/20220601/petition-to-boot-amber-heard-from-aquaman-2-nears-target-of-45-million-signatures-1095917391.html
Petition to Boot Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Nears Target of 4.5 Million Signatures
The change.org petition demanding that Warner Bros. kick Amber Heard off 'Aquaman 2' has almost met its goal of 4.5 million signatures. Currently, the number of signatories stands at 4.42 million.
According to the petition, Heard "has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp" during their multi-million legal battle.
"In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard, including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life," the petition reads.
In the Virginia court, Heard claimed that her role in Aquaman 2 has been significantly scaled down following the domestic abuse allegations, with her action scenes and lines cut out from the script.
Depp, for his part, lost his big gigs shortly after the publication of Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she portrayed herself as a victim of domestic abuse - without mentioning her then-husband by name. The actor was fired from 'Fantastic Beasts' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.
The blockbuster defamation trial currently has the jury deliberating the case following six weeks of testimonies and cross-examinations.