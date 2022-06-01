International
https://sputniknews.com/20220601/opec-members-reportedly-weigh-targeting-russian-oil-production-deals-amid-fresh-sanctions-1095910567.html
OPEC Members Reportedly Weigh Targeting Russian Oil Production Deals Amid Fresh Sanctions
OPEC Members Reportedly Weigh Targeting Russian Oil Production Deals Amid Fresh Sanctions
On Monday, European Union leaders agreed to target two-thirds of Russian oil imports in the 27-member bloc’s sixth anti-Russia sanctions package. European... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-01T04:22+0000
2022-06-01T04:23+0000
opec
oil
petroleum
russia
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104840/56/1048405674_0:573:5263:3533_1920x0_80_0_0_efd00e1551713cb1abf8cf9666bc3537.jpg
Some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are mulling details about possibly suspending Russia’s participation in an oil production deal, according to a Tuesday report in the Wall Street Journal citing OPEC delegates.While there has been no formal action brought forward, some OPEC members in the Persian Gulf are anticipating an output increase in the next few months that could possibly be tied to an apparent Western effort to get Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other OPEC countries to pump more crude oil and lower the current exorbitant oil prices.The report comes as both Western sanctions and the partial embargo in the EU’s latest round of sanctions threaten Moscow’s ability to pump crude oil.The OPEC is slated to hold its 29th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference on June 2.OPEC has been coordinating oil production with Moscow since 2016.The 13 members and 10 non-OPEC producers are expected to approve an increase of some 432,000 barrels a day in an attempt to return production to pre-pandemic levels.US and European leaders have argued that the series of incremental increases are not enough to bring about desired results.Russia’s Ministry of Energy has said it will not comment on the related reports until after the Thursday meeting.
https://sputniknews.com/20220530/von-der-leyen-partial-eu-ban-to-cut-around-90-of-russian-oil-imports-by-year-end-1095885238.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220507/opec-wont-boost-oil-production-to-help-the-west-contain-rising-energy-prices---report-1095339424.html
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104840/56/1048405674_0:0:4711:3533_1920x0_80_0_0_1559caaba757c7e26360d3f059703365.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
opec, oil, petroleum, russia, moscow

OPEC Members Reportedly Weigh Targeting Russian Oil Production Deals Amid Fresh Sanctions

04:22 GMT 01.06.2022 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 01.06.2022)
© AP Photo / Ronald ZakPersons stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016
Persons stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2022
© AP Photo / Ronald Zak
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
On Monday, European Union leaders agreed to target two-thirds of Russian oil imports in the 27-member bloc’s sixth anti-Russia sanctions package. European Council President Charles Michel proclaimed that, by the end of the year, around “90% of the Russian oil imported in Europe will be banned.”
Some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are mulling details about possibly suspending Russia’s participation in an oil production deal, according to a Tuesday report in the Wall Street Journal citing OPEC delegates.
While there has been no formal action brought forward, some OPEC members in the Persian Gulf are anticipating an output increase in the next few months that could possibly be tied to an apparent Western effort to get Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other OPEC countries to pump more crude oil and lower the current exorbitant oil prices.
“We all agreed that Russia is technically out of the effective participation in the DoC at the moment,” an OPEC delegate reportedly said, referring to the Declaration of Cooperation established half a decade ago.
Oil-carrying tank cars at a station outside Moscow. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2022
Situation in Ukraine
EU Heads Agree to Partial Ban on Russian Oil Imports That May Cut Supplies 'Around 90%' by Year-End
30 May, 22:15 GMT
The report comes as both Western sanctions and the partial embargo in the EU’s latest round of sanctions threaten Moscow’s ability to pump crude oil.
The OPEC is slated to hold its 29th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference on June 2.
OPEC has been coordinating oil production with Moscow since 2016.
Saudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, which is designed to process 4.0 billion standard cubic feet per day of sweet gas, a natural gas that does not contain significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide, in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2022
OPEC Won't Boost Oil Production to Help the West Contain Rising Energy Prices - Report
7 May, 23:32 GMT
The 13 members and 10 non-OPEC producers are expected to approve an increase of some 432,000 barrels a day in an attempt to return production to pre-pandemic levels.
US and European leaders have argued that the series of incremental increases are not enough to bring about desired results.
Russia’s Ministry of Energy has said it will not comment on the related reports until after the Thursday meeting.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала