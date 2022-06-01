https://sputniknews.com/20220601/one-dead-and-13-injured-in-restaurant-explosion-in-central-china-1095912082.html

One Dead and 13 Injured in Restaurant Explosion in Central China

2022-06-01T06:02+0000

The incident occurred in the restaurant at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday (22:30 GMT on Tuesday), according to a government statement. Firefighters, doctors, and law enforcement officers arrived rapidly at the scene. All victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.At the time of the explosion, a large number of people were indoors, as Chinese restaurants, canteens and small cafes serve breakfast dishes from 5:30 to 8:00 a.m.A cause of the incident has not yet been established. An investigation is underway.

