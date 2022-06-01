https://sputniknews.com/20220601/nord-stream-gas-traffic-recovers-growth-as-eu-wind-power-generation-drops-1095920440.html

Nord Stream Gas Traffic Recovers Growth as EU Wind Power Generation Drops

Nord Stream Gas Traffic Recovers Growth as EU Wind Power Generation Drops

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas traffic via the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Europe is recovering growth on Wednesday spurred by a drop in wind power generation... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-01T12:32+0000

2022-06-01T12:32+0000

2022-06-01T12:32+0000

russia

nord stream

gas

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083426072_0:127:3189:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_f4d64aacf9d19223dcaf7caf15f9cc83.jpg

On Tuesday, gas traffic via Nord Stream decreased by almost 10%, to 6.4 million cubic meters per hour and 153 million cubic meters per day, after Russian gas exporter Gazprom said it will no longer send fuel to the Netherlands, as its importer GasTerra refused the new sanctions-induced payment arrangement.According to data from Nord Stream AG, the Nord Stream gas traffic from Russia to Europe grew 8% to 6.9 million cubic meters in the first hour of Wednesday compared to the previous day.The increase comes despite Gazprom announcing the suspension of gas supplies to Danish energy group Orsted and Shell Energy Europe, which supplies Germany, earlier in the day. They also refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles.WindEurope said that the share of wind power in total power generated in the European Union dropped to 6% on Wednesday, as compared to 19% a week earlier.In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and Gazprom to switch to ruble payments for gas deliveries to the countries that imposed sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.Gazprom has already suspended gas deliveries to the importers in Bulgaria, Poland, Finland and the Netherlands after they rejected the new payment arrangement.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, nord stream, gas, eu