https://sputniknews.com/20220601/lonely-widows-18-year-olds--milf-crack-cocaine-hunter-bidens-alleged-porn-preferences-revealed-1095926304.html

Lonely Widows, 18-Year-Olds, & MILF Crack Cocaine: Hunter Biden's Alleged Porn Preferences Revealed

Lonely Widows, 18-Year-Olds, & MILF Crack Cocaine: Hunter Biden's Alleged Porn Preferences Revealed

A year after the president’s son reportedly abandoned his laptop, contents about his questionable business exploits in Ukraine and China started to emerge... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-01T17:50+0000

2022-06-01T17:50+0000

2022-06-01T17:50+0000

us

hunter biden

porn

digital surveilance

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095912821_0:262:3072:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_7600d5b70b51527a3f517fda82e337e1.jpg

A treasure trove of personal information believed to have belonged to US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been published by the Daily Mail. The photos, videos and browser history were reportedly recovered from his notorious "laptop from hell".The browser history includes six days during March 2019 and consists of 281 records, some of which are repetitive. Over a third of the hits are pornographic content from PornHub and webcam websites. Judging by the screenshots of the browser history provided by the media outlet, Biden had some specific tastes in porn, with several entries mentioning 18-year-olds, "lonely widows", and "Washington DC Milf Crack Cocaine", which pops up seven times in the list.The laptop drive's contents also unveiled that Biden Jr. allegedly had a premium account on PornHub under the handle RHEast. Account details suggest he watched at least 3,631 videos on the website over five years, at an average of two-per-day. There were also several recordings of a naked Hunter watching and interacting with webcam models.DIY PornHunter Biden's alleged love for pornography apparently extended to the point of making and uploading home movies himself.The Daily Mail reported finding several raw video files showing Hunter having sex with prostitutes, as well as signs that he uploaded at least one of them to his PornHub account with his face covered.The news outlet claims that RHEast's account page, where Hunter purportedly described himself as 45-year-old single male by the name of Harper, had a profile photo showing two women sitting on top of the president's son in a "messy" bedroom. The profile photo was later removed and the videos are now unavailable, although his account was awarded with a badge for uploading one.Spying HunterIn between enjoying porn, Hunter also googled news about himself and his family, namely an article about his sister Ashley Biden's partying and arrests.More disturbingly, he looked up ways to spy on a cheating girlfriend, hack a person's phone, and determine if his own device was being snooped. He also searched for information on how to hire a hacker to do his dirty work.Other files found by the Daily Mail on the drive suggest that he succeeded in accessing the phones of a family friend and the wife of his late brother Beau, Hallie Biden, whom Hunter dated for some time following the death of her husband.According to the media outlet, Hunter suspected the two were having an affair, harvested the data on their calls and text messages and later used them to confront the pair.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220507/hunter-biden-was-drunk-when-he-brought-me-his-laptop-from-hell-repair-shop-owner-recalls-1095336778.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, hunter biden, porn, digital surveilance