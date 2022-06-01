'Jewface': Bradley Cooper Accused of Antisemitism After Using Prosthetic Nose for New Role
Bradley Cooper's upcoming biopic 'Maestro' is a follow-up to his directorial debut 'A Star is Born', a movie that secured a handful of Oscar nominations, including best picture.
In a drastic transformation for the role of Leonard Bernstein, Bradley Cooper has changed his appearance to borderline unrecognisable, but instead of accolades, he received a great deal of criticism and accusations of anti-antisemitism over the use of a prosthetic nose.
Since Cooper is not Jewish, many social media users blasted him for the decision to use the prosthetic nose in his transformation.
The issue seems to be particularly sensitive due to the fact that Jewish actor Jake Gyllenhaal also wanted to work on the screen adaptation of Bernstein's story.
However, other people were quick to argue that there is nothing antisemitic in using a prosthetic nose if the actor needs to portray a character whose nose is significantly bigger than his own.
But even if that is the case, some users note, Cooper could have simply cast another actor, who is also age-appropriate, so that there would be no need for the dramatic transformation.
'Maestro' began production around a month ago, with Bradley Cooper initially signing up to work with Steven Spielberg on the movie. Later, the director dropped out of the project, and Cooper got a chance to turn 'Maestro' into his directorial follow-up for 'A Star Is Born'. The release date of the movie has not been scheduled yet.