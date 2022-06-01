https://sputniknews.com/20220601/israeli-justice-minister-saar-denies-claims-of-talks-to-join-netanyahus-opposition-1095930535.html

Israeli Justice Minister Sa’ar Denies Claims of Talks to Join Netanyahu’s Opposition

Israeli Justice Minister Sa’ar Denies Claims of Talks to Join Netanyahu’s Opposition

Talking to Israeli media on Wednesday, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar denied reports he was in talks to desert the ruling coalition and join Likud, his former... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-01T23:39+0000

2022-06-01T23:39+0000

2022-06-01T23:38+0000

israel

coalition

likud

meretz

gideon sa'ar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081798313_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ea579a6ad6c69a9c442044385348ea8b.jpg

"[T]here are and were no negotiations with Likud,” Sa’ar told reporters. He similarly rejected claims that Housing Minister Zeev Elkin, also part of Sa’ar’s New Hope party, was in talks with real estate mogul Yaakov Atrakchi, a close confidant of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu.New Hope MK Meir Yitzhak Halevi earlier dismissed the reports as “fake news” he said were being spread by Netanyahu supporters.The rumors about Sa’ar came after he demanded on Tuesday that all coalition members support the extension of the emergency regulations bill that governs Israeli military rule over Area C of the West Bank. The bill allows for the governance of the roughly 386,000 Jewish settlers in the West Bank in a manner that does not amount to annexation.The rumor mill about Bennett’s government collapsing has been churning nonstop for weeks, with MKs leaving or threatening to leave the coalition and deprive it of its razor-thin majority in the Knesset.Ironically, the first threatened resignation came from Bennett himself, who demanded approval of a large Jewish housing expansion package for the West Bank – one of his pet projects. However, others followed, including the very real resignations of senior foreign affairs adviser Shimrit Meir and Bennett’s longtime confidant, Tal Gan-Zvi, due to policy conflicts with other coalition members.Another rumor last week claimed that Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who leads the centrist Blue and White bloc, was in talks with Netanyahu to join the opposition. A longtime political rival of Netanyahu, Gantz told reporters the corruption allegations against Netanyahu made it impossible to consider joining him.Bennett’s government was assembled in June 2021 by Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid rather than Bennett himself, after then-Prime Minister Netanyahu failed to form a government following elections. To win the right-wing Bennett into the eclectic coalition of right, center, and left-wing parties, Lapid agreed to let him be prime minister for two years while Lapid served as foreign minister, then the two would switch. That rotation is scheduled to happen in 2023, although few observers expect the government to survive the year.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, coalition, likud, meretz, gideon sa'ar