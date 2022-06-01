https://sputniknews.com/20220601/inflation-hollywood-and-us-military-propaganda-texas-school-massacre-timeline-runoff-in-colombia-1095908826.html

Michael Sussmann was acquitted today. Sussmann was indicted following an investigation by Special Counsel John Durham over Russiagate. 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

Jim Jatras, former US diplomat and senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican Leadership joins the show to break down the latest developments from Ukraine. Russian troops continue to advance in eastern Ukraine and to tighten control in the Crimea. And, the Russian Foreign Ministry said today that peace talks with Ukraine remain “frozen” and are not taking place. The European Union over the weekend agreed on a partial ban on Russian oil imports, covering ⅔ of all oil coming from Russia. Then, they talk about the number of Republican lawmakers beginning to question military aid to Ukraine.Denis Rogatyuk is a writer, journalist, political analyst and researcher based in Latin America. He's written for Tribune, Green Left Weekly, TeleSUR, LINKS, and International Viewpoint joins the program to talk about the runoff election in Colombia. This time around, in the global press, Rodolfo Hernandez is being described as Colombia’s Trump - he’s talking about corruption and draining the swamp. Hernandez is a wealthy businessman. He is supposedly perceived as an outsider and seems to be using social media effectively. Meanwhile, Colombia’s right-wing establishment is lining up behind him. Rogatyuk says the runoff is going to be close the incumbent Ivan Doque Marquez could lose in the end.Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure joins the show to talk about the Supreme Court and finding the individual who leaked the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Then they talk about the timeline of inflation and how team transitory lost the argument. Then the Misfits talk about ethics investigations and the Biden family. And, they conclude with a discussion about the latest regarding the extradition of Julian Assange to the US.Paul Wright, Managing editor for Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center calls into the program to talk about the Uvalde Police Department's account of the shooting which turned out to be completely fabricated. They talk about how the cops are relying on a Supreme Court ruling from years ago saying that police officers do not have a duty to protect us. Why have cops in the first place? Where's the accountability?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

